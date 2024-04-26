Mchinji clinches top spot in malaria fight as Government pledges zero-malaria by 2030

Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda present the trophy of excellence

By Vincent Khonje & James Mwale, MANA

Mchinji has been announced as the top district in malaria prevention and case management, surpassing Ntcheu and Karonga — this was during the 2024 World Malaria Day commemoration in Ntchisi on Thursday.

Programme manager for National Malaria Control Programme, Dr Lumbani Munthali hailed the districts for the outstanding performance, saying: “The criteria for choosing the best district included management of cases, unavailability of discrepancies in malaria medicine given and the cases registered, provision of commodities like SP to expectant mothers, and sending of reports to Ministry of Health about management of malaria, among others.

“Under these measures, the three districts performed exceptionally well,” said Munthali and in his remarks, Director of Health & Social Services for Mchinji, Dr Yohane Mwale expressed gratitude upon the recognition.

“Being crowned the best performing district in malaria prevention and case management means a lot to us,” he said. “It is a testimony of our hard work, dedication and team spirit that has always existed in the fight against Malaria.”

The awards come at an important moment as Malawi strives to achieve its ambitious goal of eliminating malaria by 2030, as outlined in the Malaria Strategy spanning from 2023 to 2030.

This strategic plan, crafted in collaboration with partners, outlines a comprehensive framework of interventions aimed at curbing the spread of malaria and reducing its devastating impact on communities.

The World Malaria Day commemoration was graced by Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, who said it is possible for the country to achieve a zero-malaria record by 2030 if respective stakeholders followed the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved recommendations.

Chiponda emphasised that during her recent trip to Japan, she learnt that the country last registered a case of malaria in 1962, which she described as a wake-up call for Malawi as a country: “This development raised an awakening in me that our friends have so far been doing everything right in their efforts to eliminate the pandemic.

“So where exactly are we missing it? We could achieve a Zero-Malaria record by 2030 if we abided by the right strategies.”

She further said with growing efforts from government and development partners in attaining the achievement of the MW2063 agenda, the country should strive not to lose in the fight against malaria.

Also present was, WHO’s national professional officer for malaria, Dr. Michael Kayange, who echoed the need for continued collaborative efforts especially by abiding to WHO recommended interventions — such as adhering to vaccinations, sleeping under disinfected mosquito nets, and receiving early treatment to the pandemic.

“As we renew our commitment to fighting the pandemic today, we need to pay serious attention to the strategies and the World Health Organisation approved interventions.

“We also need to strive to achieve and sustain optimal coverage of the interventions, with 80 percent and above, countrywide. We can forget about registering zero-malaria by the said target if we are below optimal coverage, and indeed if we can attain but fail to sustain it,” he said, adding that so far, Malawi was below the optimal coverage at 60%.

In their remarks, both chairperson for the District Council, Arnold Kapolo and Senior Chief Nthondo, reaffirmed continued commitment to the fight against the pandemic by, among other interventions, encouraging and enforcing adherence to the WHO recommended strategies.

This year’s commemoration was held under the theme: ‘Advancing Health Equity, Gender Equality, and Human Rights’.

Meanwhile, as more than 600,000 people worldwide die every year from preventable and treatable malaria disease and in response to the staggering figures, the United Kingdom (UK) Government will improve access to malaria drugs to help tackle one of the biggest killers of children in sub-Saharan Africa.

This was announced yesterday in a statement made available from the British High Commission to Malawi, saying £7.4 million support for MedAccess will be used to negotiate lower prices for vital malaria drugs and diagnostic tests for people in countries affected by the disease.

The funding brings total UK support to MedAccess to £17.4 million, which will help one million people access new diagnostic tests and 120 million patients to receive anti-malarial treatments.

The statement further says MedAccess guarantees sales volumes of drugs in markets where demand is uncertain so that manufacturers can commit to affordable prices and stable supply. In return, manufacturers receive assurance that they will be paid even if the demand doesn’t materialise.

In three years, it is expected that more than 50 million people will have access to drugs and other items, continues the statement, adding that this announcement comes on the WHO’s World Malaria Day, which aims to keep the disease high on the political agenda, mobilize additional resources, and empower communities.

Deputy Foreign Secretary and Minister for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, was quoted as saying: “Thanks to British science, we now have life-saving malaria vaccines which will protect millions of people.

“But we also need to make sure we are making drugs available at the best possible price to the countries that most need them. Deaths from malaria are entirely preventable and the UK’s support for MedAccess will ensure that countries can afford to offer people the best protection against the disease.”—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express