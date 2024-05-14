MCCCI collaborates with mHub to link unemployed young people with potential employers at this year’s International Trade Fair

* To be coached on how they can get jobs while at the same time being connected to potential employers



* Those not looking for jobs linked to potential investors that can bring in some capital to their different entrepreneurial portfolios

By Victor Singano Jnr

For this year’s International Trade Fair, Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) has collaborated with mHub to link unemployed young people in Blantyre with potential employers and help them in various financial boosting elements.

This has been revealed by mHub chief executive officer, Elijah Limbani Mkandawire, saying they are “looking forward to an event where the youth will be coming in and being coached on how they can get jobs while at the same time being connected to potential employers”.

“Besides that, we have also an element where there are some youths who are not looking for jobs but are running businesses and they need financial injections.

“So, this will be a platform where they will be linked to potential investors that can bring in some capital to their different entrepreneurial portfolios,” Mkandawire said.

The 34th Malawi International Trade Fair, scheduled for May 23-29 at the Chichiri Trade Fair grounds in Blantyre, is under the theme ‘Boosting Malawi’s Export Capacity through Enhanced Production’.

And on her part, MCCCI Director of Membership Development, Wezi Mungoni said so far two foreign exhibitors have confirmed their participation.

Briefing the media on Monday, Mungoni said a total of 177 local companies have also made their confirmation to be part of the event, adding: “We should expect the number of exhibitors to go above what we have now because that has always been the trend.

“So far, we are still getting enquiries. We have two international participants from Mozambique who have confirmed thus far, but we are also hopeful that we are going to get more from our neighbouring countries whom we are still pursuing from Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe — but so far we are very happy with how we have started.”

She further said the exhibition will showcase various industries and sectors that exemplify the private sector.

“From manufacturing and technology to agriculture and value-added services, the fair will provide a platform for local and international delegates and exhibitors to connect, collaborate and explore new business opportunities,” she said.