MBS NAMED THE NUMBER ONE PERFORMING PARASTATAL – DG attributes the accolade to dedicated staff.

The Malawi Bureau of Standards MBS has been named the most outstanding performing parastatal in the year ending 2019.

The announcement ceremony was held on Thursday 19th December at BICC and presided over by the Chief Secretary to Government Loyd Muhara.

The announcement coincides with the recent unavailing of a landmark project by MBS of a state of the art laboratory in Blantyre among many others.

The laboratory will also be used by other SADC member countries.

MBS has also been hailed for its quick response to issues of quality on certain products as raised by members of the public.

The parastatal has also been decorated for adherence to most of the proposals by the Public Sector Reforms Commission which falls under the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Speaking to cables after getting the accolade man in charge at MBS Symon Mandala attributed the good news to a team of dedicated staff that is geared to serve Malawi better knowing quality in standards translate into social and economic development of the country.