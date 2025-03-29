MBS destroys 7 tonnes of goods unfit for consumption seized in Blantyre

* Include banned alcohol spirit notoriously known as ‘Ambuye Mtengeni’; maize flour from Rab Processors; rice and soft drinks from Sana, among others



By Max Medison, MANA

Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) on Wednesday destroyed by setting ablaze about 7 tonnes of various products deemed unfit for consumption, which were impounded from several supermarkets and traders in Blantyre following routine market surveillance and tip-offs from the public.

The exercise was done in Salima District and the seized items included the banned alcohol spirit notoriously known as ‘Ambuye Mtengeni‘; maize flour from Rab Processors; rice and soft drinks from Sana Cash ‘n’ Carry, among others.

MBS’ public relations officer, Monica Khombe reminded the public of MBS’ role in ensuring that goods are safe for consumption: “Besides facilitating business activities, the bureau is also obligated to ensure that all goods brought before Malawians are safe and fit for consumption.”

Khombe also pleaded for compliance among all traders and shop owners of which a few are still reluctant to do so: “To all traders and shop owners, it is always our plea that they comply with the standards and requirements which the bureau does not compromise in as far as inspection is concerned.”

She urged the public to take part in ensuring that all goods available in marketplaces are fit for consumption.