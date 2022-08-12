Mbewe quits People’s Party two hours after joining alleging the party refused to withdraw from Tonse Alliance

Being welcomed into the PP fold by Joyce Banda

* Alleges he was offered a position in the board of a statutory corporation

* I am principled and cannot participate in this cartel

* Mbewe eyes for the Malawi presidency come 2025 presidential elections under the DPP ticket

By Duncan Mlanjira

David Mbewe, who joined former State President Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP) on Thursday but withdrew two hours later, says he made the decision because one of the terms was that PP must with draw from the Tonse Alliance government.

A statement from Freedom of Worship & Economic Liberation Movement (FOWEL), of which Mbewe is it president, alleges that some PP officials contested Mbewe’s terms since they hold positions in government.

The religious movement says Mbewe’s decision to join PP “was part of the rebuilding process towards their goal of creating a viable Malawi”.

The statement, released by FOWEL secretary general Winston Chikalimba, said Mbewe “refused to be part of Tonse Alliance, hence the decision to withdraw considering the misery that Malawians are going through under the Tonse regime”.

Mbewe, who is founder of Living Word Evangelical Church, said he was surprised that minutes after being welcomed, he was offered a position in the board of a statutory corporation, saying he is “principled and cannot participate in this cartel”.

Last year, Mbewe came in the open to declare his interest to contest for the Malawi presidency come 2025 presidential elections under the ticket of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He is the 6th candidate to express interest for the DPP Presidency ahead of the party’s elective conference in 2023, joining the party’s vice-president for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa, Paul Gadama; former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor, Dalitso Kabambe; and former Cabinet Ministers, Bright Msaka and Joseph Mwanamveka.

Of all candidates, according to inside sources, party president Peter Mutharika prefers Kabambe take over the leadership, which has resulted into leadership crisis.

Meanwhile, Peter Mutharika has refuted reports that his wife, the former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has endorsed Bright Msaka as the “anointed candidate” for the DPP presidency.

Through his spokesperson, Shadric Namalomba, Mutharika is responding to media reports and also coming at the backdrop of yet an allegation that Mutharika and his wife had endorsed Dalitso Kabambe for the party presidency.

Namalomba said Mutharika “is a true democrat and believes in the constitution of the DPP which provides for a free and fair election of leaders into various positions of the party at a convention held every five years— so too is the former First Lady”.

“The next convention to elect leaders at all levels of the party will take place in 2023 and will be preceded by an announcement by the Central Executive Committee of the party of the date and commencement of campaign for those duly eligible to stand for office,” said the statement released on Thursday.

On August 6, Namalomba also refuted reports that alleged that the former First Lady barred one of the party’s founder, Chimunthu Banda from meeting Mutharika last month at his retirement home, the PAGE House in Mangochi

Namalomba said Mutharika was “dismayed with such allegations whose intentions are solely to tarnish the image of the former First Lady”, saying “there was no such request for a meeting from Chimunthu Banda”, which the former Speaker of Parliament “can also attest to this truth”.