Mbappe denies reports of being denied chance to represent Cameroon

By Angu Lesley, kick442.com

France international football sensation, Kylian Mbappe has denied claims he was denied the chance to represent Cameroon.

Speaking in a television show on Beinsport, the 21-year-old World Cup winner — who opted for a French nationality in sports over Cameroon of his father and Algeria of his mother — said reports on social media suggesting he didn’t represent Cameroon because his father Wilfred Mbappe was asked to pay money have no aota of truth.

Quizzed on the issue by Alexandre Ruiz of the above mentioned media organ, Mbappe was emphatic in his responses: “Yes I heard about this trending on social media, it was a surprise.

“From my first professional game at Monaco, I don’t think the other federations had enough time to make contacts with me or my family.

“Not that of Algeria, not that of Cameroon. I got into the France national team so fast.”

Mbappe came through the Clairfontaine Academy in France in which he was a student till the age of 14 in 2013.

He left for AS Monaco and spent a year off the Cameras at age of 15 at club level but he earned two caps for France at Under-17.

In December 2015, Mbappe made his debut for Monaco in a league game against Caen aged 16 year and 347 days.

In 2016 he joined the French Under-19 team and was a boy who had everything going for him as he scored seven goals in 11 appearances.

He earned his first cap for France against Luxembourg in 2017.

Meaning, the only period Mbappe’s parents could approach Cameroon football authorities was in 2014 when the player was 15.

Logic and the laws of Cameroon have it that, at 15, Mbappe wasn’t eligible to play for the Cameroon Under-17 national team of because of the presidential decree guiding selection of players for that category of the Cameroon team.

In that year, the Cameroon Under-17 team wasn’t involved in any international competition that could market a child from Clairfontaine.

The only option was Mbappe’s parents to approach Cameroon in 2014 for the World Cup in Brazil but this was not possible as they boy was just 15 and already a regular for the French Under-17.

Since then Mbappe has been a regular in different categories of the France national team.

“What is the source of this social media information?” Mbappe asked with a smile. “It is unfortunate when people with bad intentions attempts tarnish our image.

“Footballers are models to children out there, so we take don’t speak carelessly. Sometimes people without the mandate to speak for us generate and spread all sorts of information without ever having a discussion with us.”

“Concerning this issue, I want to categorically state that I have never made contacts for international football with Cameroon or Algeria,” Mbappe concluded.