Match revenue for elite competitions improving as Airtel Top 8 final raises highest gross of K53.5m

* K30.9 million is revenue realised from advance ticket sales, whose services were professionally provided by NITEL



* This speaks volumes that our football fans are increasingly becoming more aware of the benefits of advance ticketing system

* FAM will continue to lobby and encourage football administrators and teams to increase the adoption rate in 2023 season

Maravi Express

This year’s Airtel Top 8 final between Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers played on Sunday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe grossed K53.5 million in gate revenue — the highest for the country’s elite competitions managed by Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

The second highest was K48.9 million realized during an FDH Bank Cup semifinal between the same two arch rivals at the same venue on September 24, 2022.

In a statement, FAM says it is more pleasing to note that over 58% of the gross (K30.9 million) “is revenue realised from advance ticket sales, whose services were professionally provided by NITEL”.

“This speaks volumes that our football fans are increasingly becoming more aware of the benefits of advance ticketing system. FAM will continue to lobby and encourage football administrators and teams to increase the adoption rate as we look ahead into the 2023 season.

The association applauded the two participating teams, Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers — who received K10,686,451.40 as their 25% share — “for their cooperation and collaboration in organizing this match” and also management team of Bingu National Stadium and all service providers for their support rendered.

“Special recognition goes to our esteemed sponsor and partner, Airtel Malawi Plc for the Airtel Top 8 sponsorship as well as sustained fan engagement through various exciting activations in all the 11 Airtel Top 8 #ZaMadolo matches.

“We salute the fans for making Airtel Top 8 #ZaMadolo final violence-free, exciting, truly joyous, and memorable experience. Except for few learning curves, there were no major incidences worth reporting.

“It is well when it ends well and we wish all our football fans, players, sponsors and partners a Happy Festive Season!”

Might Wanderers, who before the Saturday final had not beaten their arch rivals Nyasa Big Bullets in a cup competition in four years, ended their trophy drought by triumphing 5-3 after post match penalties.

The result was a befitting one for the Nomads, who dominated their rivals in every department after going into the match as underdogs, having also lost 0-4 in the previous fixture in FDH Bank Cup semi-finals in under 50 days.

They proved they wanted the cup more than their opponents, as they showed more hunger than Bullets. In fact, Wanderers should have wrapped up the game in the regulation time.

A compact central defence of Miracle Gabeya and Peter Cholopi made a huge difference to keep Bullets marksman Babatunde Adepoju at bay. Bullets’ talisman full back Gomezgani Chirwa did more defending than roving down the flanks.

The central midfield battle between Wanderers captain Alfred Manyozo Jnr and Bullets’ talisman Chimwemwe Idana left the later out of breath, sniffling the defending champions’ attacks.

Patrick Mwaungulu, feared for his deft passes was also closed down in the duel of the tough as teak Wanderers’ duo of Felix Zulu and Wisdom Mpinganjira stole the shine from him.

When Wanderers playmaker Yamikani Chester came in a as substitute, Bullets had no answer to his marvelic splits. It was no wonder, that the Lali Lubani outfit created more scoring opportunities in the pulsating final witnessed by a multitude from both camps.

But despite enjoying plenty of possession, it was impossible for the Nomads to produce that magical moment. Chester, Chiukepo Msowoya, Wisdom Mpinganjira should have finished off Bullets in regulation time.

The Bullets on the other hand, had one magical moment when substitute Hassan Kajoke, saw his header cleared on the line by Miracle Gabeya. Other than that, the People’s Team were out of sorts.

They were second on the ball and failed to play their usual passing game they are known for. No wonder a well-disciplined Wanderers side went on to dominate even in the post match penalties as Bullets goalkeeper Richard Chimbamba failed to impose his presence.

The Nomads converted all their spot kicks through Stanley Sanudi, Francisco Mkonda, Miracle Gabeya and Peter Cholopi in that order, before Nyangulu scored the decisive spot kick.

Bullets managed to convert their first spot kick through Hassan Kajoke before Kesten Simbi blasted over his spot kick. Though Yamikani Fodya and Babatunde Adepoju converted their penalties past veteran goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa, it was too little too late as Nyangulu ‘s fine penalty gave the Nomads a historic first Airtel Top 8 final victory.

Bullets coach Callisto Pasuwa admitted that his charges did not come to the party while newly-appointed Wanderers coach, Mark Harrison now basks in glory as having won his first Blantyre derby.

But the Briton downplayed the victory, saying despite winning, more needs to be done as he works on transforming the Nomads.—Additional reporting by Fam.mw