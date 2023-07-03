MasterChef Australia Season 15 now available on DStv’s M-Net channel 101

* Offers brand-new batch of 18 culinary competitors vying for the coveted title of Australia’s MasterChef

Maravi Express

From Friday, June 30, the highly anticipated new season of MasterChef Australia, is being broadcast on DStv’s M-Net Channel 101, to be beamed every Monday to Friday from 18:00.

A statement from MultiChoice says Season 15 will introduce a brand-new batch of 18 culinary competitors vying for the coveted title of Australia’s MasterChef, whose grand prize of $250,000.

“The series promises to be an absolute food-filled feast, packed with multiple competitive challenges, twists and turns, and other scrumptious surprises,” says the statement

“Professional chefs and judges, Andy Allen; Melissa Leong; and the late Jock Zonfrillo, return with their wealth of impressive culinary expertise to taste and deliver excellent critic.

“The competition wastes no time cranking up, with the one and only Jamie Oliver arriving on day one to kick-start the series, guiding the contestants through two very special episodes. Right from the get-go, there is a game-changing secret advantage up for grabs that will alter the path of the competition for one cook.”

Viewers are being enticed to “fabulous new home cooks” as the Season 15 features “the most talented home cooks from a diverse range of culinary backgrounds — including Russian, Ukrainian, Italian, Chinese and Zimbabwean among others”.

“These contestants will serve up deliciously creative dishes and showcase the unique beauty and cuisine from not only around Australia but from their heritage.

“It has all the feels,” the statement furthers says. “Food is a universal love language. Viewers will laugh, cry and salivate as they fall in love with the contestants, their stories, and their food.”

Apart from the fun, viewers who are passionate cooks, also have the chance to try out some of the “mouth-watering recipes” that will be on offer from “Australia’s best home cooks as they whip up achievable and aspirational dishes in the MasterChef kitchen”.

It also comes with impressive guest judges including the likes of The Ritz-Carlton’s perky pastry chef Kay-Lene Tan, Australia’s homegrown superstar Curtis Stone, iconic chef Luke Nguyen and Australia’s most beloved food icon, Maggie Beer — among others.

“MasterChef Australia is Australia’s most successful cooking competition. In 2022, the series took home the Most Popular Reality Program award at the TV Week Logie Awards, and more recently, was awarded its 6th AACTA Award for Best Reality Program.

M-Net Channel 101 will also be live-streamed on DStv App, and is also available on DStv Catch Up after broadcast and to learn more, viewers are advised to visit the M-Net Website or to join the conversation on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebookusing #MasterChef.