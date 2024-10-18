Marumo Gallants coach breaks silence on Gaba’s drunk driving controversy

* He is still very much an important player. If he has made a mistake, we must understand that we are human

By Dumisani Koyana, Goal.com

Dan Malesela, coach South African football club, Marumo Gallants has shared his thoughts on an incident involving one of his star players Gabadinho Mhango.

A video surfaced on social media showing the Malawian international player appearing intoxicated and having blood on his face after an alleged car accident in Bloemfontein, where the team is currently based.

The coach addressed the situation, saying that the club would release an official statement once a decision is made regarding the behaviour of the player.

“He is still very much an important player. If he has made a mistake, we must understand that we are human,” Malesela told SABC Sport.

“I don’t want to speculate, the club is dealing with some issues regarding Mhango, not the [reported] incident. You can’t be going on hearsay, let the right people, the relevant people, deal with whatever disciplinary measure if there is any.

“I focus on the playing part, and I hope there isn’t anything as massive as it’s made out to be. The player needs to play,” the coach said.

The future for Mhango lies in balancing accountability with a chance for redemption. While the incident has raised concerns, coach Malesela’s statement reflects a belief in second chances, emphasising that mistakes are part of being human.

Mhango’s value to the team remains evident, as Malesela reaffirmed his importance to Gallants’ future. However, the final decision on disciplinary action will shape Mhango’s career trajectory, whether it leads to a renewed focus on football or further consequences.

If handled properly, this could be a turning point for Mhango to regain trust, rebuild his form, and solidify his role as a key player for both Gallants and Malawi.

With a crucial Carling Knockout Cup clash against Polokwane City on the horizon, Gallants and Malesela will need to focus on maintaining team unity and avoiding distractions.

He must carefully manage the situation surrounding Mhango while ensuring the squad stays mentally prepared for the match.