Maranatha opens up online learning for students from other schools

By Mayamiko Phiri

To mitigate the effects of school closures in the country due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, Maranatha Academy has opened up its online learning to other school students in Malawi.

During a press briefing held on Monday April 6 in Blantyre, Maranatha’s managing director Ernest Kaonga they initiated the service to minimize the disadvantage that may arise as a result of the indefinite school holidays that was carried out as National response to COVID-19 pandemic.

He further said the technology has already been sampled out and upon enrollment students will be accessing all their virtual classes through computers and mobile phones.

In order to accommodate many students tuition fee has been slashed from K30,000 to K15,000 and payment will be through the school’s bank account or by mobile money, whose numbers will be given upon enrollment to be done through contacting Maranatha management.

Subjects to be on offer are all modules — Biology, English, Mathematics, Geography among some on offer.