Many girls in rural areas remain unaware of ICT-MACRA Clone

By Ruth Kumwenda, MANA

Despite the advancement in technology, many girls — especially in rural areas — remain unaware of the information communication & technology (ICT) career opportunities because of the gender stereotypes, cultural norms and limited to access.

Board director for Malawi Communications and Regulatory Authority (MACRA), Malla Kawale said this yesterday during the commemoration of the International Girls in ICT Day at Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) in Blantyre.

“If you go to the village and ask girls what career they want to pursue, they will say nursing or teaching because that is all they know,” she said. “They don’t talk about ICT because they have never been exposed to it”.

She highlighted MACRA’s effort in bridging the digital divide through the ‘Connect a School’ project, which is establishing 75 computer labs nationwide, to help girls access digital tools and training prioritizing the rural areas.

Kawale encouraged girls to work hard, network with companies and leaders, and believe in their potential reaffirming that the future is digital and the future is female.

She called upon development partners, private sector leaders and other institutions to play a role in shaping an inclusive digital economy.

Head of computer science & information system at MUBAS, Dr. Patrick Chikumba, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to digital transformation through inclusive programs.

“We ensure that there is 50-50 selection in ICT courses and next year we are introducing new programs like software engineering and cyber security to equip girls with skills to solve local problem.”

Chikumba added that MUBAS is working with UNDP in digital transformation, targeting secondary schools and local communities to do awareness in digital skills: “We are also working with girls in artificial intelligence to make sure citizens are equipped with enough ICT solutions.”

Ellen Liradala, a MUBAS second-year student pursuing ICT, said she was motivated to pursue this career because she was curious about how computers works and how to fix them.

She added that seeing female lecturers in ICT boost confidence in girls and it keeps them dreaming bigger.

The International Girls in ICT Day was commemorated under the theme; ‘Girls in ICT for Inclusive Digital Transformation’ and attracted girls from MUBAS, Malawi University of Science & Technology (MUST), Chichiri Secondary School among others.