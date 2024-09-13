Mangochi village headman electrocuted on ESCOM powerlines in failed theft attempt

Caught and convicted, a vandalism case that took place in Chiradzulu

Rampant cases of vandalism and theft of Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) infrastructure has taken a new twist as it involves a village headman In Mangochi, who has died after being electrocuted while attempting to steal from an ESCOM powerline.

A report by Mangochi Police public relations officer, Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, indicates that the tragedy took place at Chipunga Estate under Traditional Authority Bwananyambi.

She reports that the 57-year-old village headman Assani, identified as Stand Ayami — a well-known tinsmith — left his house last night (September 12), for an unknown destination and did not return.

The following morning, his lifeless body was discovered under the ESCOM powerlines at Chipunga Estate, with severe burn injuries covering his body.

Mangochi Police, along with medical personnel and ESCOM officials, arrived at the scene, where the headman’s body was found holding a hacksaw in his right hand, with a piece of ESCOM wire and fragments of the hacksaw scattered around him.

It is believed that he climbed to the high-voltage fuse point of the powerlines to steal a stay wire for his business but was electrocuted to death in the process.

Inspector Daud thus says the Police is warning the public against tampering with or stealing ESCOM property, saying it is dangerous and life-threatening, while also urging community members to report anyone found engaging in such criminal activities, as they negatively affect electricity supply.

While it is worrisome over the rampant theft of equipment for government’s power utility company, whose many culprits that were discovered and arrested for, this case of a traditional leader being involved in the vice is case to get worried off.

He was supposed to be a custodian of the law and in the forefront of fighting the war against vandalism and protecting ESCOM infrastructure, which — according to the corporation — registers cases of vandalism every day across the country.

ESCOM reports that is has lost over K4 billion in revenue and replacement costs of infrastructure and the rising vice forced the government, through Parliament, to amend and pass the Electricity Act in cognizance that vandalism is tantamount to economic sabotage as ESCOM loses millions of money in replacing the stolen equipment.

According to the amended Act, Section 45 (1) reads: ‘A person who carries on in any manner an activity for the supply of electricity in contravention of this Act, or fails to carry out any order or decision of the Authority or a licensee made or given under this Act, commits an offence and is, upon conviction, liable to a fine of K100,000,000 and imprisonment for twenty years’.

Section 45 (2a and 2b) adds that any person ‘who connects electricity to premises without written authorization of the licensee or disturbs or tampers with any electricity meter or other measuring instrument or apparatus commits an offence and is, upon conviction, liable to a fine of K100,000,000 and imprisonment for ten years’.

Section 45 (4) provides a non-fineable penalty of 30 years for vandalism and possession of equipment stolen from a licensee, the section reads:

(a) if found in possession of equipment stolen from a licensee; or

(b) damages, destroys, or vandalizes any electricity installation equipment or apparatus, commits an offence and is, upon conviction, liable to imprisonment for 30 years.

Section 45 (5) provides enhanced penalty of MK150,000,000 and 25 years imprisonment if a licensee’s employee or former employee is involved in the illegal connection or meter tamper.

The Section states: ‘Without prejudice to the right of a licensee to recover for illegal consumption of electricity, including costs associated with such recovery, a person, being an employee or former employee of a licensee, who:

(a) connects or assists a person to connect, electricity without authorization of the licensee; or

(b) disturbs or tampers or assists a person to disturb or to tamper, with an electricity meter or any other measuring instrument or apparatus, commits an offence and is, upon conviction, liable to a fine of K150,000,000 and to imprisonment for twenty-five years.

On its part, ESCOM is encouraging the public to report any suspicious activities of vandalism through the police or by calling Toll-free number 847 on TNM/Airtel, saying they have a reward system for those who provide information leading to the apprehension of vandals.

ESCOM’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Kitty Chingota keeps reiterating that members of the public should collaborate with the corporation in combating these crimes, saying: “The fight against vandalism is crucial for the economic development of our country.

“We urge everyone to join hands with ESCOM in protecting our infrastructure, which is vital for reliable electricity supply and overall economic progress.

“We know that your vigilance and cooperation can make a significant difference in safeguarding our electricity equipment and support the nation’s development agenda.”