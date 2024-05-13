Mangochi traditional leader calls for fully enforced ban on illegal fishing gears

Some fishermen use mosquito nets to catch small fishes

* Use of monofilament has become common practice in Mangochi and the malpractice endangers existing fish species on Lake Malawi

* Stakeholders should learn from Tanzania which successfully made disappearance of monofilaments on their lakes

By Shaffie Bakali, MANA

Senior Chief Lulanga of Mangochi has urged stakeholders in fisheries industry in the country to fully enforce ban on monofilaments use on Lake Malawi, saying the fishing malpractice was counterproductive on fisheries.

The Senior Chief made the call during at the end of a two-day fisheries stakeholder meeting held in Monkey Bay, Mangochi which Pact Malawi organised with funding from United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Pact Malawi, through the Restoring Fisheries for Sustainable Livelihood (REFRESH) project, brought together traditional leaders, fisheries officers and local fisheries management authorities from Mangochi, Dedza and Nkhotakota.

Senior Chief Lulanga, who was among other chiefs from Mponda, Makanjira and Nankumba, said that use of monofilament has become common practice in Mangochi, and further observed that the malpractice endangers existing fish species on Lake Malawi.

“Stakeholders should learn from Tanzania which successfully made disappearance of monofilaments on their lakes,” he said. “We can also manage by monitoring the importation of gears from Zambia where such illegal gear comes from.

He, however, commended coordination by different stakeholders on the ban of some fishing gears on Lake Malawi, saying the move helped to restore species of some endangered fish including chambo.

“For a long time, we have been trained on how to effectively manage fish especially through sanctuaries. This has brought back the chambo in large quantities and is now being sold in our cities such as Blantyre and Lilongwe.”

In his remarks, REFRESH project deputy chief of party, Amakhosi Jere described traditional leaders as catalysts for effective enforcement on the ban of the illegal fishing on Lake Malawi.

Jere expressed the project’s commitment in dealing with fishing malpractices by engaging the media, fishers, traders that import and sell illegal fishing gears.

He added that formulation of national and district level stakeholder taskforces will be a move in the right direction in dealing with use of illegal fishing gears on the lake

REFRESH project which started in October 2019 is meant to enhance management and conserving fish biodiversity in Lake Malawi.

Last month, Ripple Africa and Nkhotakota District Council, through the Department of Fisheries, burned illegal fishing gear that was confiscated in all beaches of Lake Malawi valued at K800 million.

Ripple Africa country director, Force Ngwira said through various projects they are implementing in the district, the organisation has managed to confiscate about 900 illegal fishing gear in collaboration with the district council, law enforcers, Fisheries Association and village beach committees in all traditional authorities.

Among the fishing gear that was burned included monofilaments and mosquito nets that were confiscated between 2017 to 2023 at Mtaya area in the area of Traditional Authority Malengachanzi.

He said as an organisation, they put in place measures to restore fisheries in Lake Malawi to make sure that fishers are using legal fishing gear: “We have a task force at district level which is responsible for checking all gears that are sold at the shops.

“Instead of people using monofilaments which are damaging the lake, people are now selling multifilament which is recommended by the government,” Ngwira said.

Vice-chairperson for Nkhotakota District Council, Fitoni Khofi said they have set alternative livelihoods for people living along the lake by considering them into various government programmes to avoid the issues of illegal fishing that are fueling illegal fishing gears.

With support from Ripple Africa, officials from Nkhotakota District Council, Magistrate Court, Nkhotakota Police Station, Traditional Authorities, Fisheries Association, Village Beaches Committees, and the media attended the event.—Additional reporting from Nkhotqkota by Innocent Chunga, MANA