Mangochi political leaders, chiefs pledge to propagate peace ahead of fresh presidential election

By Ayamba Kandodo, MEC Stringer

Leaders from United Democratic Front (UDF), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), UTM, Malawi Congress Party (MCP), religious and traditional leaders have pledged to embark on a number of activities that will propagate peace ahead of fresh presidential election.

At a stakeholders meeting organised by Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), Mangochi Diocese, the delegates pledged that they want a “changed

The meeting was organised to encourage political party, religious leaders, chiefs other influential leaders in Mangochi to nurture peace and the need to foster peace during the campaign up to the pollinate day.

Traditional Authority (T/A) Chowe commended CCJP for the meeting, saying it reminded the leaders of what is expected to be done during the election.

“As for us the chiefs, we are eager and ready to give a platform to any political party that seeks a venue in our areas,” he promised.

On his part, Mangochi Police officer-in-charge, Joseph Muthupa said the meeting was critical as it mentioned hotspots of violence within the district where the law-enforcers can concentrate in their pursuit to promote peace.

He, therefore, encouraged the participants to partner with police in their undertakings to help arrest evil activities.

The meeting was one of the series of activities CCJP, with funding from Misereor of Germany, has lined up to implement before people go to the ballot.

This is to respond to the messy environment the district manifests during election where people decide to go on rampage due to differences in political inclinations, religion and lack of understanding amongst each other.

CCJP Mangochi Diocesan Secretary, Bruno Banda challenged the leaders to be “stewards of peace”, reminding them that they carry a voice that command people.

“You wield more respect from your followers,” he urged. “Whatever you say to your followers is listened to. Therefore, promote peace.”

Banda bemoaned the increased violence the district registers during elections, saying it is uncalled for and retrogressive in the wake of democracy.

“At least from this fresh election; and of course, others coming ahead; let’s do our best as people of Mangochi to do everything possible by implementing initiatives that will nip violence in the bud,” he advised.

Meanwhile, there was chaos at Makawa Trading Centre in Kera Village in Mangochi Friday evening when two little girls who had gone missing Thursday morning were found dead allegedly in a vehicle of a businessman, Idrissa Wasi.

Eyewitnesses on the scene told Malawi News Agency (MANA) that the two girls aged 5 and 6 from different families within the neighbourhood were last seen Thursday morning outside Wasi’s compound and that the families and members of the community mounted a search.

On Friday evening, the bodies of the two girls were found by Wasi’s wife in one of the family’s vehicle, a saloon registration number MH 5988, according to the eyewitnesses.

“This angered the members of the community and they resorted to violence and set ablaze three houses, warehouse, and three vehicles including a minibus within Wasi’s compound,” explained one of the eyewitnesses.

Two other vehicles belonging to Wasi, including the one in which the bodies of the girls were found, were also destroyed by the angry mob.

Mangochi Police confirmed the fracas, saying Wasi and his family fled the scene for their lives and that the businessman handed himself over to the law enforcers.

“We are keeping in custody the businessman, Idrissa Wasi, as investigations are underway to get to the bottom of the matter,” said Mangochi Police spokesperson, Inspector Rodrick Maida.

Wasi is a renowned commercial fisherman at Makawa Trading Centre and he owns a number of business entities including houses.—Additional reporting by Kondwani Magombo, MANA