Mangochi Police urges transporters to first verify goods on behalf of clients before transporting or delivering them to their destinations

By Duncan Mlanjira

Barely a week after police in Mangochi arrested a pharmacist at Chiponde Health Centre for stealing assorted government medical drugs from his office, officers in the same district over the weekend apprehended 47-year-old, Tupac Justin, for possessing government medical drugs and accessories without proper documentation.

Both of the consignments of the drugs were intercepted being ferried through public transport and in her report, public relations officer for Mangochi Police Station, Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi Daudi urges transporters to verify the goods they carry with their clients before transporting or delivering them to the destination.

“We advise against transporting illegal items, noting that such practices are fueling criminal activities in the district,” she said in her report that indicates that on Saturday, around 2am, a team of night patrol officers mounted an impromptu roadblock at Namiyasi along the Mangochi-Monkey Bay Road.

“During the operation, they intercepted a Toyota Hiace minibus, registration number MC10637, traveling from Mangochi to Lilongwe with passengers on board.

“Upon searching the vehicle, the officers found six cartons of Cremora milk. However, upon further inspection, they discovered that the cartons contained assorted medical drugs and accessories without proper documentation.”

Daudi indicates that the drugs included 2,000 capsules of Amoxicillin, 8 bottles of blood glucose test strips, 20 gauze rolls, 100 syringes with needles, 179 boxes of latex gloves, 20 rolls of bandages, and 1 roll of plaster.

“When questioned, the driver revealed that he had been sent by the suspect to deliver the cartons to an undisclosed person in Lilongwe,” she said, adding that the driver then led the police to the suspect’s house in the township, where 70 bottles of Ketamine injectable fluid were also found.

“During questioning, the suspect admitted to owning the drugs, leading to his arrest and the police have since seized the government property.

“The suspect, who is not a medical practitioner, remains reluctant to reveal the source of the medical accessories and he will appear in court to answer charges of possession of medical drugs without a license after the completion of paperwork.”

Tupac Justin hails from Billy Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Bwananyambi, in Mangochi while the pharmacist, who was arrested for the same offense last week, Jevick Mazunda is from Lufita Village, (T/A) Mwaulambia in Chitipa.

The 24-year-old Mazunda, a pharmacist at Chiponde Health Centre, was arrested by Namwera Police after officers manning Idrusi Roadblock along the Bakili Muluzi Highway intercepted an unregistered Toyota Sienta traveling from Namwera towards Mangochi on September 20 at around 8pm.

Upon searching the vehicle, the officers found two bags containing assorted medical drugs without proper documentation when after being interrogated, the driver revealed that he had been sent by Mazunda to deliver the bags to an undisclosed person within Mangochi Township.

The drugs found included 14 tablets of paracetamol, 2,000 tablets of ibuprofen, 100 vials of ceftriaxone, 5,040 tablets of LA4, 3,040 tablets of LA3, 5,000 capsules of doxycycline, 100 vials of benzathine penicillin, 15,000 capsules of amoxicillin, and 1,000 capsules of indomethacin.

“Both the driver and the drugs were immediately taken to Namwera Police, and the suspect was later arrested following further investigations,” Daudi reported last week.

“During questioning, the suspect claimed that he had been instructed by district hospital officials to send the drugs to Mangochi District Hospital. However, when police questioned the officials, they denied the claim, stating that the transfer of government medical drugs between hospitals follows strict procedures.

“[The district hospital officials emphasised] that drugs cannot be transported via public transport, especially at such odd hours and without a medical practitioner or supporting documents.”

Daudi said the suspect was charged with theft by a public servant, which contravenes Section 286 of the Penal Code and is expected to appear before the court.