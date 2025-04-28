Mangochi Police strongly advises parents to closely monitor their children’s movements around water bodies

Mangochi Police PRO, Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi



* Following rising cases of minors drowning incidents in Mangochi having recorded six cases since the beginning of this year

* Between age range of 1 to 11 years in various locations across the district compared to two incidents reported during the same period last year

Police in Mangochi say they are deeply concerned over the rising cases of drowning involving minors and are urging parents and guardians to exercise extra caution and closely supervise their children around water bodies.

A report by Mangochi Police Station’s public relations officer, lnspector Amina Tepani Daudi says since the beginning of this year, the station has recorded six drowning cases involving minors — between age range of 1 to 11 years in various locations across the district, compared to two incidents reported during the same period last year.

“The most recent case occurred on April 27, when an 11-year-old boy, identified as Allie Mwamadi from Chipande Village, Traditional Authority Chowe, drowned while swimming in Kachule Dam.

“One of the most emotional incidents occurred in February, when a two-and-a-half-year-old girl and her one-year-old sister drowned while crossing the Nansanto River.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that most of the incidents occurred when children were left unsupervised near rivers, dams, and other water sources — highlighting the critical need for constant vigilance by parents and guardians.”

Daudi emphasised the need for all parents and guardians “to take full responsibility by ensuring that their children are never left alone near water bodies”.

“We, as the police further urge communities, especially local leaders, to work hand in hand to educate young children about the dangers of playing or swimming in unsecured or unsupervised water areas, particularly during this period when water levels remain high in many parts of the district.”

Daudi reiterated Mangochi Police’s commitment “to working with community leaders, schools, and other stakeholders to promote safety messages aimed at preventing further loss of life”.