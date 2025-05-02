Mangochi Police patrol intercepts 212 bags of charcoal and 27 pieces of timber at a man’s residence without permit



* The suspect is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges related to the illegal possession of forest products, contrary to the country’s forestry regulations

* As government takes steps to protect the country’s forest reserves, which have been under siege from deforestation and other environment threats

Acting on a tip-off from well-wishing members of the public that Mark Yusuf was offloading bags of charcoal at his compound, a patrol team from Mangochi Police raided the place and found the man in possession of 212 bags of charcoal and 27 pieces of timber without proper documentation.

A report by Mangochi Police Station’s public relations officer, lnspector Amina Tepani Daudi says the 31-year-old Yusuf — of Chomba Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi, was apprehended yesterday around 10h30 within the township.

She says a team of police officers were conducting routine day patrols and upon receiving the tip-off they proceeded to the identified house, where they discovered him in possession of the forest products without permit.

The Department of Forestry was immediately alerted and joined the police in the operation and proceeded to seize the forest products and took the suspect into custody and he is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges related to the illegal possession of forest produce, contrary to the country’s forestry regulations.

Speaking in Parliament last March, Minister of Natural Resources & Climate Change, Owen Chomanika said the government is taking bold steps to protect the country’s forest reserves, which have been under siege from deforestation and other environment threats.

Chomanika was responding to a supplementary question from MP for Kasungu North, Mike Bango, who had asked the government if it could collaborate with the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to protect the country’s forest from destruction.

Bango had emphasised the need for urgent action to safeguard forests like Chimaliro, which is under threat from charcoal production.

“Chimaliro Forest, a vital ecosystem, is facing degradation due to the increasing demand for charcoal, he said. “The situation has raised concerns about the long term consequences of deforestation, including loss of biodiversity, soil erosion and climate change.”

The MP proposed that Chomanika’s Ministry should work with MDF to establish a permanent presence in Chimaliro Forest and other vulnerable areas.

In response, Chomanika said his Ministry has such plans to engage MDF in forest protection efforts while also expressing concern over high cost of deploying MDF personnel to forest reserves, which has been in place since 2007.

“The current a memorandum of understanding between government and MDF is being reviewed to explore more sustainable options,” he said.

He added that the government is recruiting 1,500 new forest guards, who will be armed and trained to effectively protect forests.

Chomanika emphasised on the need for a more robust approach, citing loss of lives and injuries among forest guards, who are currently ill-equipped to deal with the scale of the problem.

“The new recruits will undergo training to meet the revised framework which is currently being developed, he said. “Government aims to complete the recruitment process soon with the ultimate goal of ensuring long term sustainability of Malawi’s forest reserves.”

Last month, Parliament passed a private member motion by Chitipa South Constituency MP, Werani Chilenga that, among others, empowers forestry rangers to use firearms against forest products poachers.



Chilenga moved the motion in order to iron out operational challenges currently being met in the administration of the Forestry Act, and the Bill proposes to amend sections 2, 6, 46, 68, 74, 82 and 83 of the Act and inserts new sections 9A and 13A in which it empowers the participation of other law enforcement agencies of Malawi Police Service, Department of Road Traffic & Safety Services, Department of National Parks & Wildlife, Department of Fisheries, MDF, Malawi Revenue Authority, Department of Immigration and Malawi Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA).

MP Chilenga, who is chairperson of Parliamentary Committee of Natural Resources & Climate Change, indicated that the operational challenges include lack of appropriate regulation of the use of firearms by forest officers; inadequate enforcement of key provisions of the Act by the Department of Forestry due to, among others, inadequate personnel and omission.

The Bill therefore designates officers from other Government agencies and departments as enforcement officers and empowers these officers to do specific acts such as inspection, search and seizure of forest produce.

An officer exercising powers granted under section 13 of this Act, may use firearms against any person where the person is escaping or attempting to escape; who, by force, rescues or attempts to rescue, a person under lawful custody; and who, by force, prevents or attempts to prevent, his own lawful arrest or the lawful arrest of any person.

An officer shall not resort to the use of a firearm as authorised under unless the officer has reasonable grounds to believe that he cannot otherwise prevent the escape and unless the officer has given warning to such person that he is about to use the firearm against the person and that such warning is unheeded.

They shall also not resort to the use of a firearm as authorised unless the officer has reasonable grounds to believe that he or any person is in danger of grievous bodily harm and that he cannot otherwise effect the arrest or prevent the rescue.

And as far as possible, use a firearm to disable and not to kill and an officer, shall, after using a firearm, make a report in the prescribed form to the Director.—Reporting from Parliament by Patience Longwe & Lesnat Kenan, MANA; edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express