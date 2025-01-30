Mangochi Police on the hunt for village headman M’madi and others over vandalism of government property

* M’madi allegedly mobilised his subjects to damage the property, which reportedly removed and stole 48 iron sheets



Police in Mangochi report that they are searching for Village Headman M’madi and his accomplices for allegedly damaging a house belonging to the Fisheries Department within his jurisdiction.

A report by Mangochi Police Station’s public relations officer, Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi says the incident occurred on Monday, January 28 in Katapwito Village, Traditional Authority Chimwala in the district.

One suspect, Salimu Mateni (38), has been arrested in connection with the case and Daudi quotes the house’s occupant, Sumaili Kilifu (32) that his family had been residing on the Fisheries Department property since 2004 under official authorisation to safeguard it and the surrounding land.

“Following the death of Kilifu’s father in early January 2025, Village Headman M’madi reportedly began demanding control of the property, despite its Government ownership status.

“On January 28, 2025, Village Headman M’madi allegedly mobilised his subjects to damage the property, which reportedly removed and stole 48 iron sheets worth K1.055 million and assaulted Kilifu’s younger brother during the attack.”

“The matter was promptly reported to the Chimwala Police Unit. Officers from the unit and personnel from the main station visited the scene and recovered the stolen 48 iron sheets and a wooden door from Village Headman M’madi’s house.

Daudi further said Mangochi Police have launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects, who will face charges of malicious damage, theft, and assault upon their capture and the law enforcers are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in locating the suspects.

Meanwhile, Daudi also reported on Monday that they are hunting for two temporary employees of the Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) at the Lungwena Satellite Depot, who are accused of stealing bags of fertilizer and two company cellphones used for beneficiary registration under the Affordable Inputs Program (AIP).

The suspects, identified as Frank Mbemba and Ernest Julio Chikaoneka, are currently at large, their full particulars were not known as of Monday.

Quoting Chioniso Moyo, assistant temporary compliance officer, the two suspects were employed to manage the Lungwena Satellite Depot and oversee the sale of subsidised fertilizer to farmers under the AIP.

“On January 16, 2025, a security guard stationed at the depot noticed a truck being loaded with fertilizer,” says the report. “When questioned, the suspects claimed they had been instructed to transfer the stock to another depot in Balaka. Once the truck was loaded, they locked the depot and departed.”

Daudi said the security guard became suspicious arose after the suspects failed to return to work, prompting him to report the incident to the parent depot in Blantyre, which deployed senior SFFRFM officials, accompanied by officers from the Lungwena Police Unit, to inspect the depot on January 26.

“They discovered cash amounting to K3.73 million securely locked in a cash chest,” reports Daudi. “However, fertilizer valued at K950,000 and two Samsung cellphones worth K1 million were missing.”

As of yesterday, the suspects were at large but the Police have launched a manhunt, who will face charges of theft by servant once apprehended.

The police are also appealing to members of the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.