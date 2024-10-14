Mangochi Police issue safety guidelines for Mother’s Day celebrants

* Refraining from driving under the influence of alcohol; wear seat belts; avoid excessive speeding



* Adhering to vehicle capacity limits and use roadworthy vehicles to prevent accidents

By Duncan Mlanjira

For Mother’s Day celebrations, most ladies travel to the resort districts of Mangochi and Salima and taking cognizance that there had been cases of road accidents and other unfortunate incidences, Police in Mangochi are on alert by asking the public to adhere to road safety measures as well as at the beaches.

Tomorrow, October 15 is Mother’s Day — the annual event aimed at honoring the contributions of mothers and acknowledging the importance of maternal bonds and the role of mothers in society.

As a tradition that it attracts many people, especially women, to visit Mangochi for the festivities along Lake Malawi, the police in the district, reminds the public to first prioritise road safety measures.

In a public statement issued by Mangochi Police Station public relations officer, lnspector Amina Tepani Daudi indicates that traffic officers will be checking that are not driving under the influence of alcohol; they are wearing seat belts and to control excessive speeding.

The motorists are also asked to adhere to vehicle seating capacity limits and to use roadworthy vehicles to prevent accidents.

At the beaches where revellers prefer swimming, Daudi advises that due to high water levels in Lake Malawi, the “celebrants are encouraged to wear life jackets, abstain from swimming while intoxicated, and avoid swimming during odd hours to prevent drowning incidents”.

Resort owners have also been reminded “not to allow intoxicated individuals into the water and to provide beach stewards (rescue teams) for immediate assistance”.

“Hotel and lodge owners are requested to maintain guest records to prevent criminals from posing as clients during the event,” Daudi reports, while assuring the public of safety and security during their stay in the district.

“The police are implementing intensive day and night patrols, intelligence-driven operations, and snap roadblocks to deter criminal activities.

“Traffic police officers are diligently enforcing traffic laws on all roads in the district, and road users are urged to comply with lawful orders issued by traffic police.

“Furthermore, the public is cautioned that no one should violate the rights of others, and those found breaking the law will face appropriate consequences.”

Additionally, Daudi also adds that the police have taken note of concern over the tendency by some passengers to sit out on open windows of moving vehicle doors.

This tendency, by such passengers — though it is dangerous and against the traffic law — is common by newly-wedded couple’s car convoys across the country, accompanied by loud hooting.

The convoys sometimes create unnecessary traffic jams by circling roundabouts for several manouvres, thereby inconveniencing other motorist — thus Mangochi Police cautions that “no one should violate the rights of others, and those found breaking the law will face appropriate consequences”.