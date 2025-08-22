Mangochi Police confiscate over 3,590 litres of fuel within two days; arrest 7 for illegal possession

* Four men and a woman were found with 2,230 litres of fuel and two more men were arrested in possession of 1,360 litres

By Duncan Mlanjira

Within two days, police in Mangochi confiscated over 3,590 litres of fuel and arrested seven for being found with the liquid petroleum without permits.

Mangochi Police public relations officer, lnspector Amina Tepani Daudi reports that on the evening of Monday, August 18, officers arrested four men and one woman for possessing 2,230 litres of fuel without a permit and two days later, two more were arrested in possession of 1,360 litres.

Inspector Daudi reports that Mangochi Police are conducting intelligence-driven operations targeting illegal fuel trading within the town — led by Officer-in-Charge, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Limbani Bekete — which is aimed at curbing the rising trend of illegal fuel trading as it negatively affects the country’s economy and national security.

She reports that statistics indicate that from February to date, Mangochi Police have confiscated a total of 7,855 litres of fuel through intelligence-led operations, with several arrests and convictions recorded in connection with the malpractice.

On Monday, an ad-hoc roadblock was mounted at Villa Tafika Roundabout, leading to the arrest of the suspects identified as Bizwick Buli (28), Mponda Moffat (48), Dickson January (41), Jamilah Nuru (20) and Chisomo Gondwe (46).

“Buli was intercepted in a 2-ton Toyota Dyna, registration number MH 11073, with 650 litres of fuel concealed under groceries. Moffat was found with 410 litres in an unregistered 5-ton truck heading to Makanjira, while his passenger, January, possessed 120 litres of petrol.

“Jamilah was intercepted with 50 litres of petrol on a motorcycle, while Gondwe was caught with 500 litres of diesel in a Toyota Hilux double-cabin, registration number KA 8285 A. All suspects were heading from the main roundabout towards the Bakili Muluzi Highway.”

Two days later, suspects Symon Nambazo (48) of Katapila Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Amidu in Balaka, and Ibrahim Kautanda (30) of Mgundaphiri Village, T/A Mponda in Mangochi were also arrested.

Nambazo was intercepted by Mangochi Police traffic officers at Koche Roadblock while carrying 560 litres of fuel in a Toyota Dyna, registration number TO 1464, along the Monkey-Bay–Mangochi Road.

Kautanda, an illegal fuel trader who had been on the run after his motor vehicle caused a fire while refuelling at one of the filling stations in the township last month, was arrested after police found 800 litres of petrol (four drums) hidden in his house within Mangochi Township.

The police also busted a black-market fuel dealer within the township where 500 litres of fuel were recovered. The owner, however, fled the scene while those arrested are in police custody awaiting court appearance soon.

Meanwhile, Mangochi First Grade Magistrate’s Court convicted and ordered Alfred Alli Malinga (27), to pay a fine of K500,000 for being in possession of 550 litres of petrol without a valid permit.

Prosecutor Inspector Grace Mindozo, told the court that Malinga was intercepted on the night of August 6, at a police checkpoint at Masuku along the Bakili Muluzi Highway while driving a Toyota Sienta, registration number MHG 155, from Nselema towards Chiponde.

A search of the vehicle uncovered three drums and one jerrican containing liquid petroleum and Malinga was arrested on the spot after failing to produce documentation authorising the possession or transportation of the fuel.

“Investigations revealed that Malinga, an illegal fuel trader based at Chiponde Border, was transporting the fuel to Mozambique and appearing in court, Malinga pleaded guilty and asked for leniency, citing family obligations.

“However, Prosecutor Mindozo argued that illegal fuel possession hampers national development and poses serious risks to lives and property, urging the court to impose a stiff penalty.

“Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Roy Kakutu agreed with the prosecution, ordering Malinga to pay a fine of K500,000 or serve a 12-month prison term in default — and further ordered that the confiscated fuel be forfeited to the Malawi Government.

Malinga, who hails from Chiwuja village, T/A Kawinga in Machinga, has since paid the fine in full.

Inspector Daudi assures the public of the Police’s continued commitment to fighting fuel smuggling and other illegal activities through intensified patrols and intelligence-driven operations.