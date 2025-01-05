Mangochi Police asks anyone missing a relative to come forward and identify a man found dead at a resthouse

* Death declared as suicide after medical examination found he had ingested pesticide mixed with beer



Maravi Express

Mangochi Police in appealing to the public or anyone missing a relative to come forward and identify a young man found dead at a resthouse, whose death has been declared as suicide after medical examination found he had ingested pesticide mixed with beer.

A report by Mangochi Police Station’s public relations officer, Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, indicates that the young man is believed to be in his early 30s, is slim, dark-complexioned, and sporting a medium beard.

Daudi reports that according to the resthouse manager, the an unidentified man checked in alone on the evening of January 3, 2025 and was last seen carrying a bottle of beer and a black plastic bag.

“The manager noted that the guest neither left his room nor received visitors that night. The following morning, a cleaner knocked on the door several times to carry out routine cleaning but received no response.

“Hours later, the cleaner forcibly opened the door and found the man lying unconscious, with vomit scattered throughout the room. The incident was immediately reported to Mangochi Police.”



Daudi further says detectives, who arrived at the scene found the man wearing only boxers, with an empty bottle of Kuche Kuche beer and a container of Snowstorm pesticide beside him.

“He was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital but was pronounced dead while receiving treatment. A postmortem revealed that his death resulted from ingesting pesticide mixed with beer.

“The body is currently being kept at the hospital mortuary, awaiting identification by relatives,” she said, while are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the deceased.

“Anyone missing a relative is urged to visit the Mangochi District Hospital mortuary or contact the nearest police formation.”