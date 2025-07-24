Mangochi motorist fined K720,000 for causing excessive noise, suspended from driving for one year

* He deliberately modified his vehicle’s exhaust system to produce gunshot-like sounds that terrified community members

* In mitigation, he apologised to the police and the community, asked for leniency, and expressed remorse for his reckless actions

By Duncan Mlanjira

Allie John, who deliberately modified his vehicle’s exhaust system to produce gunshot-like sounds that terrified Mangochi community members, has been convicted by Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court has convicted and ordered to pay a total fine of K720,000 and had his driver’s license revoked for a period of one year.

A report from Mangochi Police public relations officer, lnspector Amina Tepani Daudi, says Allie John, 28, was found guilty of violating road traffic regulations, contrary to Sections 110, 128, 18, and 11 of the Road Traffic Act.

“The court heard from prosecutor, Inspector Grace Mindozo that since early June 2025, police had been receiving complaints from community members about loud noises resembling gunshots, which were causing fear among residents,” says Inspector Daudi in her report.

“On June 25, 2025, while conducting a night patrol in the Soko area, officers heard what sounded like gunfire. They rushed to the source of the noise and discovered it was coming from a speeding motor vehicle heading towards Monkey Bay.

“Police swiftly mounted an ad-hoc roadblock at Mogas and intercepted an unregistered Mazda pick-up being driven by the convict. He was found to be intoxicated and did not possess a driver’s licence.

“Further investigations revealed that he had deliberately modified the vehicle’s exhaust system to produce gunshot-like sounds.”

Daudi further says in court, Allie John pleaded guilty to all four charges, including causing excessive noise and that in his mitigation, he apologised to the police and the community — asking for leniency and expressing remorse for his reckless actions.

“However, Inspector Mindozo urged the court to impose a stiffer sentence, emphasising that the convict’s conduct had not only alarmed the public but also disrupted police operations.

“Senior Resident Magistrate Muhammad Chande concurred with the state and imposed fines as follows: K180,000 for causing excessive noise; K180,000 for driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substances; K180,000 for driving without a licence; and K180,000 for operating an unregistered motor vehicle — bringing the total to K720,000, which he has since paid.”

Daudi further reported that the court further suspended Allie John — who hails from Kalonga Village, Traditional Authority Mponda, in Mangochi — from driving any motor vehicle on public or earth roads for a period of one year.

In many communities, such behaviours of modifying vehicles is common — especially by motor vehicle and powerful motorcycles through which they intend to declare their dramatic presence on the roads.

These booster sounds indeed disturb fellow motorists and the communities and this case has definitely set as a deterrent and a precedent for future offenders of the traffic laws.