Mangochi getting firm of Sienta taxi drivers over exceeding passenger sitting capacity; 3 culprits fined K345,000

Sientas are synonymous with overloading

By Duncan Mlanjira

Most drivers across the country, who operate taxi businesses using Toyota Sienta vehicles, always exceed passenger seating capacity from the designed seven up to 15.

They also carry huge loads of goods on the vehicles’ roofs even when they do not have a designed roof carrier — surprisingly the traffic police let them operate that way.

But not in Mangochi anymore as three drivers who were caught on October 1 — Harrison Kabango (30), Lemani Daiman (43), and Uladi Kabowa (30) were convicted yesterday (October 8, 2024) by Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court and ordered to pay a fine of K345,000 for exceeding the seating capacity in their vehicles.

A report by Mangochi Police Station’s public relations officer, lnspector Amina Tepani Daudi says station prosecution officer, Inspector Amos Mwase told the court proceedings that on October 1, the three were intercepted at Mpale area along the Arthur Peter Mutharika Highway by Commissioner for South East Police Headquarters, Chikondi Chingadza, who was in the district for official duties.

The drivers were operating their taxi businesses using Toyota Sienta vehicles registration numbers MHG 6864, MHG 3943, and NN 1894 and were traveling from Liwonde towards Mangochi Boma.

“Each driver was found carrying 9, 15, and 16 passengers, respectively, leading to their arrests,” Daudi said in her report. “Appearing in court, the three, who had been remanded for a week at Mangochi Prison, pleaded guilty to the charges.”

In mitigation, Daudi said, all the convicts asked for leniency, citing family obligations but in his submission, the station prosecution office called for harsher punishments, stating that such practices contribute to the increasing number of road accidents in the district.

Passing the sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Muhammad Chande agreed with the state and emphasised the importance of adhering to road traffic regulations.

Chande ordered Kabango to pay a sum of K100,000 fine, Daiman to pay K120,000 and Kabowa to pay K125,000 or face six months’ imprisonment with hard labor as a deterrent to other drivers.

All three have since paid their fines in cash. Kabango hails from Lawe Village, Traditional Authority Amidu in Balaka; Daiman is from Mtanga Village, Traditional Authority Chimwala in Mangochi; and Kabowa is from Changali Village, Traditional Authority Chimwala in Mangochi.