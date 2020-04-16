Mangochi community technical college develops modern handwashing device

By Kondwani Magombo MANA

Mangochi Community Technical College (MCTC) has developed a user-friendly hand washing device equipped with a hand-drying heater in a bid to fight the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The facility is a steel stand holding a bucket of water, a wash basin, soap on one side and a heater on the other, to be used for drying hands after the washing.

The heater is powered by electricity and is switched on manually by pressing one’s foot on a pedal placed on the ground just next to the steel stand.

MCTC Principal, Ronald Mbasa Mwawembe, said the college came up with the innovation to contribute to the so many ways that Malawians have employed to keep their hands clean and free from the trending Coronavirus.

“The virus has caught everyone unawares, so we sat down and thought of how best we could help fight the spread of the coronavirus,” explained Mwawembe in an interview with MANA Tuesday.

“So, we came up with this innovation. I went to the drawing board and designed the whole thing which I gave to the instructors of the three concerned occupational fields at the college for their practical interpretation.”

The three occupational fields which made the practical interpretation of the drawing are Welding & Fabrication, Electrical Installation & Electronics and Plumbing, according to Mwawembe.

The hand-washing equipment is designed in such a way that dirty water collects in the wash basin and drains into a pipe fitted underneath the basin and it is directed elsewhere for safe disposal.

The heater, assembled right at the college by the Electrical Installation & Electronics discipline, produces heat beyond 60 degrees during the hand drying period which Mwawembe believes is ideal for the intended purpose.

“The heater will help cut the fond practice of wiping our hands against clothes as a way of drying the hands, which is a risky practice in the fight against the spread of the virus,” Mwawembe explained.

“But that’s not all: since we are told that the virus does not survive in intense temperatures, we believe that in the event that the virus survives the soapy hand wash, the heat should do the needful.”

The Principal added he would bang heads with his staff to see how best they could bring in further innovations to make the device run and cut water without any physical contact with the bucket’s tap.

The innovation has since excited the district’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Team, which is at the helm of implementation of various activities aimed at fighting the spread of Coronavirus.

According to Mwawembe, the college plans to put the innovation on the market at an affordable price to help fight the spread of the pandemic while in the process generating income for the institution.

He added that the college is also considering to embark on mass production of face masks through its Fashion Designing & Tailoring class with guidance from the health sector on appropriate material to use.