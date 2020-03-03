Mangochi chiefs impress on councillors to contribute towards education bursary

By Maxwell Kudzala, MANA

Mangochi District Councilors have been inspired by their traditional chiefs to contribute towards education bursary and have agreed to part away with K5,000 from their monthly honoraria to help needy students attain secondary education.

The decision was made on Monday during a full Council meeting when chairperson for Education Committee, Councillor Martin Milanzi proposed establishment of a bursary scheme to support learners who fail to enroll in secondary due to poverty.

He noted that the Council only relied on Mangochi Basic Services Program (MBSP) project, which is being implemented by the Icelandic International Development Agency (ICEIDA) to provide bursary to 60 students.

Senior Chief Chowe impressed the house when he stood up to comment on the importance of the bursary scheme and that the Chiefs were already making contributions of K5,000 each from their monthly honoraria to support needy students.

Senior Chief Makanjira concurred with Chowe and said in addition to the special fund, he had also opened another fund in his jurisdiction to support needy students.

“In Makanjira, we have Makanjira Development Foundation which source funds through individual contributions and we move around asking locals to contribute towards the education of our needy children.

“Currently we are supporting 14 students: seven from Makanjira and seven from Lulanga,” Makanjira said.

The Education Committee had suggested that the bursary would source funds from revenues the District Council collects or make adjustments in the CDF.

The Council’s chairperson,Allan Sam Mmadi said following what the chiefs were already doing, the Councillors had agreed that they should also be in the forefront in contributing towards the scheme.

“We have agreed to be making individual contributions towards the scheme to show our commitment towards promotion of education in the district, just like our chiefs have already started,” he said.

The bursary scheme has since been approved unanimously.