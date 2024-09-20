Man jailed 5 years IHL for stabbing Mangochi Police officer

The convict Arnold Moyowatha

Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court yesterday, September 19, sentenced 54-year-old Arnold Moyowatha to five years imprisonment with hard labour for stabbing a police officer while resisting arrest.

A report by Mangochi Police public relations officer, Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi says prosecutor, Inspector Shadreck Wisiki told the court that community members had reported a surge in robberies targeting beer drinkers, bicycle taxi operators, and sex workers between 21:00hrs and midnight.

It prompted the police to set up an ambush on August 10, 2024 after several attacks and robberies were reported.

“Officers spotted Moyowatha and two others hiding near Perfect Lodge, but other suspects fled. Moyowatha resisted arrest and stabbed one of the officers in the stomach, causing a deep cut.

“The officer was treated at Mangochi District Hospital and received five stitches, said Daudi in he report adding that Moyowatha pleaded not guilty, but six witnesses proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

“He asked for leniency, citing his role as a family breadwinner. However, Magistrate Muhammad Chande sentenced him to five years to deter would-be offenders.

Moyowatha hails from Mbikwite Village, Traditional Authority Mlumbe, in Zomba.