Man in custody for raping and murdering 16-year-old girl

By Tiyamike Masankhula, MANA

Police in Mponela in Dowa District are keeping in custody a man for allegedly raping and killing a 16-year–old girl, Foliya Paulo, who was a Standard 6 learner at Nkhamanga Primary School.

According to the deceased’s father, Mulosi Paulo, 46, his daughter paid a visit to their relatives at Mphangala Village on February 27 and it is reported that the young girl left the village in company of two friends.

It is believed that after the friends’ the suspect took advantage of the girl on her continued journey home to Mantchichi Village in Senior Chief Dzoole.

According to Mponela Police Station public relations officer, Inspector Lubrino Kaitano, it is believed the suspect dragged the victim into a Soyo beans field where he defiled her before strangling her to death.

On Thursday morning of February 28, the girl’s body was found in the Soy-beans field by passers-by.

Police and medical personnel from Mponela Rural Hospital visited the scene to conduct postmortem, whose results showed that Foliya Paulo was defiled before being strangled to death.

The suspect, whose name has been withheld, will be taken to court soon to answer rape and murder charges.