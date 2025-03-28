Man fined K800,000 for illegal possession 520 litres of fuel

* Steven Ajasi was intercepted at police checkpoint along Bakili Muluzi Highway while transporting the petrol in drums and jerrycans towards Chiponde border with Mozambique



* First Grade Magistrate Roy Kakutu ordered that the confiscated 520 litres of petrol be forfeited to the Malawi Government

Maravi Express

Mangochi First Grade Magistrate’s Court has convicted and fined 45-year-old Steven Ajasi K800,000 for possessing 520 litres of petrol without a valid permit.

A report by Mangochi Police Station’s public relations officer, Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi indicates that the court heard from Prosecutor Sub Inspector Davie Katandika that on March 23, 2025, Ajasi was intercepted at a police checkpoint at Idrusi along Bakili Muluzi Highway while transporting 520 litres of petrol in drums and jerrycans from Mangochi towards Chiponde border.

“He was arrested on the spot, and the fuel was confiscated, upon failing to produce valid documentation and appearing in court, Ajasi — who was represented by Counsel Smart Khalifa — pleaded guilty to the charge of illegal possession of liquid petroleum.

In mitigation, he pleaded for leniency, citing financial losses in his business and the responsibility of providing for his family — however, prosecutor Katandika argued that the illegal possession of fuel hampers national development and poses serious risks to lives and property.

He, therefore, requested a stiffer penalty to deter others and in his ruling, First Grade Magistrate Roy Kakutu concurred with the prosecution and ordered Ajasi to pay a fine of K800,000 or serve an eight-month prison sentence in default.

Additionally, the court ordered that the confiscated 520 litres of petrol be forfeited to the Malawi Government.

Inspector Daudi adds that Ajasi, hails from Nanyumbu Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kawinga in Machinga District, has since paid half of the fine, with the balance due in two weeks.

When she reported of the arrest of Ajasi, Daudi indicated on that day Mangochi Police seized 1,100 litres of illegally possessed fuel — 520 litres being found in possession of Ajasi while another suspect, who was found with 580 litres fled.

The Police received a tip-off of the transportation of the fuel — thus alerted their counterparts at Idrusi roadblock, who intercepted him.

The same day, while the officers were returning to Mangochi Police Station, they came across a Toyota Sienta, registration number DA 2345, parked suspiciously along Chowe Hills and upon searching the vehicle, they discovered an additional 580 litres of petrol stored in 29 jerrycans.

However, the owner managed to escape, leaving the fuel behind.

Meanwhile, the Police continue to warn the public against the illegal transportation and storage of fuel, emphasising the serious safety risks and legal consequences associated with such malpractice.

Another incident that Inspector Daudi reported was the arrest of Kenneth Juwawo on suspicion of vandalising and stealing Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) cables, causing a power blackout in Matenganya Village, T/A Chowe.

Juwawo, from Sakweda Village, T/A Kaduya in Phalombe, was found in possession of 206 pieces of ORK 100mm aluminum conductor cables, which he had concealed inside a fish basket.

According to reports, on March 24, 2025, at around 01h00, residents of Matenganya Village intercepted Juwawo as he emerged from a nearby bush, riding a bicycle and carrying the fish basket.

When questioned, he initially claimed he was transporting tomatoes to M’balula Market. However, a search of the basket revealed the stolen ESCOM cables.

Juwawo was immediately apprehended and handed over to Mangochi Police, where he remains in custody pending court proceedings.

The stolen items have been identified by ESCOM officials and the Police also continue to warn the public against vandalising essential infrastructure, emphasising that such acts disrupt communities and carry severe legal consequences.

