Man arrested in Mangochi after firing his guns in police presence and fled

Police in Mangochi have arrested 51-year-old Kefas Peter Kanyama, who fled a scene after firing his guns in the air at a police and Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) checkpoint on December 12, 2024.

The arrested fugitive so far first faces the charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and conduct likely to cause breach of peace and is expected to appear in court to face charges leveled against him once the necessary documentation is finalised.

A report by Mangochi Police public relations officer, Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, indicates that Kanyama had been on the run since December 12 following the chaotic incident at the Koche roadblock, where he fired the two firearms into the air.

She reports that the evening of the incident, Kanyama was alone driving a white Toyota Fortuner (registration NN 424) and as he approached the checkpoint, he found two Liwonde police officers and MRA officials on duty.

“Unexpectedly, Kanyama parked his vehicle, exited with a Greener rifle, and fired it into the air without provocation,” reports Daudi. “He then retrieved a pistol from his car and discharged it again multiple times into the air.

“When confronted, Kanyama allegedly threatened to locate and shoot a certain traffic officer, who was not present at the time. After his threats, the two officers attempted to arrest him but proved futile as he fled the scene in his car.”

Daudi further reports that a manhunt was launched and on December 27, detectives spotted Kanyama’s vehicle within the township and swiftly apprehended him.

“During the arrest, police recovered a Greener rifle loaded with one bullet and revolver pistol with 10 live bullets in the vehicle.

Kanyama, who hails from Kuweruza Village, Traditional Authority Changata in Thyolo District, is reported to have failed to produce valid documents for possession of the firearms.