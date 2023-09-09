Mamelodi Sundowns to represent COSAFA at CAF Women’s Champions League

* Malawi’s Ntopwa exited after two losses and a 1-1 draw against Lesotho Defence Force

Mamelodi Sundowns have qualified for their third consecutive Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League as representatives of the Confederation of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA).

A report on CAFonline says the South African side reclaimed their title on Friday, with a 2-0 victory over Botswana’s Double Action Ladies in the final of the qualifiers played at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.

Sundowns have disposed of defending champions Green Buffaloes of Zambia in COSAFA. Other teams at the 8-team qualifiers were Ntopwa from Malawi, Lesotho Defence Force, Olympic de Moroni (Comoros); Costa do Sol (Mozambique) and Young Buffaloes (Eswatini).

Ntopwa, who were in Group A alongside Green Buffaloes, Double Action Ladies and Lesotho Defence Force, ended with just a single point following two losses and a 1-1 draw against Lesotho Defence Force.

After their 0-4 defeat at the hands of Double Action Ladies on Monday, Ntopwa coach James Sangala is quilted by Fam.mw as saying: “It’s a disappointing to exit like this because we expected that the girls will rise to the occasion and win the game.

“But they did not turn up for the game looking at their body language from the first minutes. The first goal was very disappointing for the girls and they failed to pick up.

“However, there are a number of lessons that we have drawn from the tournament. Our girls are good but are not strong enough like the other teams. As we go back home, we will look at our recruitment plan to have players who are physically strong.

“This is a big stage that needs experienced players and we hope our girls will go back home differently having seen how tough the competition is at international level and obviously, we will come back stronger next time.”

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns, who beat defending champions Green Buffaloes in the semi-finals, now get a chance to reclaim the continental CAF Women’s Champions League crown to be held in Cote d’Ivoire in November — the title they lost to Morocco’s AS Far last season.

Mozambique’s Costa Do Sol claimed third spot after edging defending champions, Green Buffaloes 2-1, to go home with a bronze medal.