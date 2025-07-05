Malawi’s taekwondo Master Yamikani Guba awarded two British Army sports accolades

* Sportsperson of the Decade for Army World Taekwondo award and the Coin of Excellence from CEO of British Army Sports

By Duncan Mlanjira

UK-based Malawian taekwondo Master, Sergeant Yamikani Guba awarded two British Army sports accolades — the Sportsperson of the Decade for Army World Taekwondo award and the Coin of Excellence from CEO of British Army Sports.

Guba has over 15-year career span representing the British Army, UK Armed commendations and sports through taekwondo and has won many medals from highly recognised martial arts competitions in UK and across Europe.

The awards were presented at the Army Martial Arts Association (AMAA) 30th Anniversary Awards Dinner 2025 yesterday in London.

According to AMAA, the Coin of Excellence is awarded to individuals who demonstrate outstanding performance, exceptional service, gone above and beyond their duties or have achieved significant accomplishments.

“I am deeply greatful and honoured to be honoured this way,” says Guba, currently serving with 4th Regiment Royal Artillery at Alanbrooke Barracks, Thirsk and has over a 15-year career representing the British Army and UK Armed commendations.

He has before received prestigious honours including BAE Systems and Army Sports Control Board (ASCB) scholarships, and Army Elite and Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS) support from 2015 to 2024 — and currently studying at Northumbria University while serving full-time.

Sergeant Guba extends his gratitude to the Chain of Command at 4th Regiment Royal Artillery, the Army taekwondo team, the Army Sports Board, TASS, Army Elite Sports Programme, the Army Sport Higher Performance Pathway (ASHPP), his coaches, family, and friends — “for their support that enabled me to proudly represent the UK Armed Forces, Team Army, and Malawi”.

Guba is recognised as one of Africa’s leading martial artists, who represented Malawi at the 2016 Rio Olympics qualification games and the 2019 World Taekwondo Championships.

He is a holder of a Kukkiwon 5th Dan world taekwondo Black Belt along with black belts in karate and judo — the highest-ranking world taekwondo practitioner in the British military — who serve as team captain for both the British Army and UKAF world taekwondo teams.

Beyond competition, he advocates for the British Army leading the AMAA’S ‘Engage to Recruit’ campaign, working with the UK Warrior Academy and Bates Foundation to mentor underprivileged ethnic minority athletes in Southeast England preparing for the World Schools Taekwondo Championships in Dubai.

His accolades include the Chief of the General Staff (CGS) Commendation for Sporting Excellence (2013) and the Royal Artillery Harrison Medal (2014).

He has competed at the Hamandang World Taekwondo Festival in Seoul (2008, 2014); was named British Army Best Senior Fighter (2016), and was runner-up for Army Sportsman of the Year (2013).

Since 2008, he has held Armed Forces, Army and Regimental colours, and currently serves as British Army taekwondo coach and captain.

In his recent competition, he earned silver at the British Taekwondo National Championships; won the Welsh International & Scottish Open; and secured multiple silver medals at the Dutch Open and European Masters’ Games in Finland.

In 2023, he was named Malawi Sportsman of the Year and nominated for Southern Africa Regional 5 Sportsman of the Year, as well a runner-up for the UK (North) Army Sport Trophy (2023/24).

During the 2023/24 season, Guba — claimed 11 gold, 8 silver, and 1 bronze medals that earned him the Army Taekwondo Dan Player of the Year 2024 and the nomination for the British Army Sports Awards 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award, which he and the other nominees finished as runners-up.

He captained th UK Armed Forces Team at the 2024 British Nationals and will represent Team Army at the Dutch Open, Welsh International, Scottish Open, and Belgian International Open 2025 — and he is currently progressing through the British Taekwondo Level 2 Coaching Pathway.

Twice his accomplishments earned him the nomination for Malawi Sports Awards Sportsman of the Year in 2023 and 2024 and the same achievements were recognised by UK (North) Army Sport Trophy Awards, that nominated him for the Most Outstanding Male Sports Person and he came second.

Guba has also been recognised in several occasions for his achievement fighting for British Army Taekwondo team, which he has captained since 2010.

The phenomenon athlete learnt his Martial Arts at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) at the age of 10 at the inspiration of his family members and he later relocated to UK in 2004 to study the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM-postgraduate).

He went on to join the British Army in 2007 where he was recruited in the British Army Martial Arts team in 2008 — competing in both Taekwondo and Kendo at international and national level.