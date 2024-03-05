Malawi’s Public Relations Society conserves Bua River’s vulnerability to floods by replacing trees

* Bua River impacts people’s lives, property and crop land when floods occur



By Kondwani Magombo, MANA

Bua River in Kasungu, along the M1 Road, is always prone to floods when they occur because its catchment areas along its banks are bare of trees that ought to control its natural flow — thus it prompted Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) to consider it for its contribution towards the 2024 Forestry Season.

In partnership with National Water Resources Authority (NWRA) and members of Bua community, PRSM redressed the banks of the river near Police road checkpoint on Saturday where the society’s president Benson Linje said they felt duty bound to contribute towards the national target for the current tree planting season, which was launched by President Lazarus Chakwera in January.

Linje said PRSM took the exercise to Bua, given how its river impacts people’s lives, property and crop land when floods occur: “When Bua River experiences floods, the damage it causes to the communities around it is huge.

“So, we thought of partnering with the National Water Resources Authority and the community to plant the trees to mitigate the impact of floods in future,” said Linje, while urging organisations, companies, communities and individuals across the country to take part in tree planting every season.

He maintained that the main reason the country experiences unreliable rain pattern is because of environmental degradation.

Present at the event was Kasungu District Commissioner, James Kanyangalazi, who hailed PRSM for the exercise, saying: “It is very pleasing to see this young generation taking it upon themselves to plant trees along the Bua River.”

Kanyangalazi echoed Linje’s appeal to organisations and the public at large to emulate PRSM’s gesture and plant more trees in river banks and in all other places in need of reforestation across the country.

He called upon Senior Chief Njombwa and his subjects to ensure that the trees PRSM and partners have planted should all survive and in his response, Njombwa gave an assurance that he would not only make sure that the trees survive but also that every household plants at least 10 trees.

The Senior Chief also hailed PRSM for choosing Bua River, of the many rivers in the country, for the exercise.

NRWA Director for regulatory services, George Ndilowe also described PRSM’s gesture as commendable and he encouraged the public and all stakeholders in the country to emulate.

“This is what we are promoting — there are a lot of water management catchment areas across the country and we are making an appeal to the public to liaise with NWRA and we will advise where you can plant some trees,” Ndilowe said.

Over 1,000 trees were planted during the exercise, which was spiced with dances and an environmental quiz.

Meanwhile, in order to be part of the solution when it comes to the fight against climate change in the country, Mchinji organised a tree planting exercise in taking the responsibility not only to be the fourth arm of government, but also to bring change to the communities they serve.

Representative of the Mchinji journalists board, Owen Zayambika said: “Our responsibility is not just to write news or tell stories of how the climate change is affecting the nation, we also need to be part of the solution.

“That is why we thought it wise to come to these schools and take part in tree planting and be part of the change we want to see.”

The journalists took part in planting trees at two school premises — Mwimbi Junior Primary School in Traditional Authority Simphasi and Kamwanya Secondary School in Traditional Authority Mavwere.

On his part, founder for Permaculture Paradise Institute, Luwayo Biswick applauded the initiative, saying it feels satisfying to work with the media since they play a major role in disseminating information.

“As Permaculture Paradise Institute, tree planting has been part of what we do and every year we take part in facilitating the tree planting season whether by doing it ourselves or by funding other institutions.

“This year, we considered to fund journalists because we know they are a major key to bringing change in the society,” Biswick said.

Headteacher at Mwimbi School, Alison Chadza, thanked the journalists for the initiative, saying the school will now have a forest of its own to help with development activities that take place at the school.

“As the trees grow, we will be able to use them in developmental activities around the school,” he said. “We will also make sure that every year we plant more trees to sustain the forest and take care of them accordingly.”

The journalists also took time to inspire the learners in their day-to-day lives both academic and on social issues in order to grow up as responsible citizens.

Group Village Headman Kandekela thanked the journalists for taking their time in inspiring the learners in his community, saying it is his wish and dream to see the youth in his area growing up to become successful and reliable citizens in the society.

Mchinji journalists planted about 1,050 trees which were donated by Youth Alliance for Sustainable Development (YASD) while Permaculture Paradise Institute also contributed funds for other logistical needs.—Reporting from Mchinji by Winfrida Kamwana, MANA