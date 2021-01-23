Malawi’s private citizens COVID-19 funding initiative attracts international media attention

Kenani, the man behind the massive response

By Duncan Mlanjira

Within a week after President Lazarus Chakwera declared the State of Disaster in which he appealed for more assistance from wellwishers, there has been quite a swift response from the citizenry which has received some international attention.

Chakwera had pleaded for support from the international community, relevant United Nations agencies, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector for “uncommon contributions towards the resources needed to meet the present challenge of the pandemic.

A day after Chakwera’s announcement, one of Malawi’s well-known social issues commentator, Onjezani Kenani initiated a fundraising appeal to the public and was positively received that in just 24 hours, over K8m was raised.

Within a few days, some medical equipment worth over K17 million was procured and more and more people made their contributions to the cause including two of the country’s top financial institutions — National Bank of Malawi and Standard Bank.

National Bank donated K10 million to the private citizens cause while Standard Bank has pumped K8 on top of the K112 million it has channeled to government for oxygen and other critical medical supplies.

During the pandemic’s first outbreak last year, the corporate world made major contributions towards assisting the government in supplying essential medical equipment as well as helping raise public awareness to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures.

This massive response, especially initiated by Kenani has been richly acknowledged by AFP News.

It says: “An appeal launched on Facebook last week has already helped secure oxygen cylinders and essential medicines at the four main public hospitals in the poor aid-dependant southern African nation.”

AFP News goes on to quote France-based Kenani as saying: “A friend was hospitalised for COVID-19. Then he posted an SOS call on social media asking for help as the hospital had no oxygen pressure regulators.

“Although friends put the money together and bought him one, he still lost his life. I wondered whether friends on social media could come together and contribute a little money for medical supplies and equipment that could save lives,” he is quoted as saying.

AFP News continues to take cognizance that “Malawians responded enthusiastically, from students donating their pocket money to poor Malawians in the countryside pitching in”.

It quotes Blantyre resident Andrew Banda, who donated $1 as saying he responded to the appeal because he had seen the second COVID-19 wave affecting many around him.

He is quoted as saying: “A few of my friends have died and even more have been infected and this prompted me to want to do something towards fighting this pandemic. I do not have much but I believe that the little that I have contributed will help save a life.”

AFP News also talks with Secretary for Health Charles Mwansambo, who applauded has the crowdfunding, saying the “government alone cannot meet the health needs of Malawians, let alone COVID-19”.

In his updates made on Facebook, Kenani keeps thanking all contributors and one he made Friday night was very moving as he added a statement from David Kasenza’s company, Davina Furnishers.

Kasenza said: “After spending sleepless nights with the increase in number of COVID-19 cases, I had no choice but to make this sacrifice of moving from my comfort zone to save lives.

“The past two weeks has made me realise what really matters in life. There are things that you can get after working hard and disciplining yourself but with life, once lost then the chapter is closed.I don’t want to wake up one day regretting that I could have done something and save the lives of two or more people in the process.

“I’m here to honour Onjezani Kenani ‘s initiative of curbing the spread of the virus and equipping our health facilities by donating K10 million towards it.”

Kenani reported that Kasenza sold his luxury double-cab to contribute the money towards the cause — “what selflessness!” Kenani said.

“I am happy about how much we have achieved together in the last 7 days. We started the initiative on Friday last week. I thought it was going to be a matter of a few friends contributing a few kwachas and buying a few things.

“But I am deeply overwhelmed by the response received. We love our country. From primary school pupils who put together a little money to university students both at home and in distant countries such as Russia and Japan.

“From Malawians at home to Malawians as far afield as Germany and Australia, from people deep in the remote areas to those in the cities and towns, from churches to corporations, private citizens and elected politicians.

“Those serving in the police, the army, the media, prisons, teachers, frontline healthworkers, those who have lost their loved ones to this monster, those nursing the sick, we Malawians have come together, as we always do, to fight the toughest war of our lifetime.

“I am a firm believer in the immortal words of John F. Kennedy: ‘Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country’.

“This is the hour. Our government is trying its best. But we too can. And we are. Good night,” Kenani said on Friday night.