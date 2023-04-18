Malawi’s popular gospel artist Paul Kachala to set ablaze Sunday Worship for All Nations Community Church Leeds

* He is already in the UK where he performed at Authentic City Church’s Worship Night on April 14

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi’s popular gospel musician, Paul Kachala has been invited to perform on April 23 during Sunday Worship for All Nations Community Church Leeds.

A public flyer made available says, Kachala — who is already in the UK where he performed at Authentic City Church’s Worship Night on April 14 — is set to spice up the event in Albion House (1st floor); 24 Roundhay Rood; Leeds LS7 1BT from 10:45hrs-12:30hrs.

Paul Kachala’s music career began in 2017 when he first came out as a band member of a youth empowerment group called Zathu Band and his solo career as a gospel musician begun with the release of his first single ‘Mwayenera’.

Since then he has been involved in various top worship occasions including being invited to Tanzania last year alongside Sam Mjura for a worship event by Minister Paul Clement.

From that performance, it excited him to release the hit single entitled ‘You Are True’ — featuring Sam Mjura and Paul Clement. His other popular hits are ‘Wachikondi’ (2023) and ‘The Anthem’ (2022),

Kachala was also featured in Zambian songstress Esther Chungu’s album entitled ‘Umwala’ and he was also invited to perform as supporting artists for American Christian pop rock band ‘The Afters’ last year at Blantyre Baptist Church — alongside Faith Mussa.

The Afters was founded by Joshua Havens and Matt Fuqua, who first performed at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe under tour theme ‘Live Love’.

Kachala thus is set to fire up the stage once more when he will perform at the Sunday Worship for All Nations Community Church Leeds.

For the Authentic City Church’s Worship Night in Manchester, Kachala performed alongside Nigerian, Steve Crown; Levisai Kalepa; Nathalie Diba and the church’s very own Authentic City Praise team.

Authentic City Church, which is part of the Assemblies of God, was founded by Dereck and Victoria Chunda, whose first service was in December 2005.