Malawi’s membership to Smart Africa Alliance beneficial—Chakwera

By Lydia Maganga, MANA at Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

President Lazarus Chakwera has stressed by joining the Smart Africa Alliance (SAA) would help Malawi in its digitalization agenda, saying it would help Malawi to link up with other countries that have similar agendas in terms of development.

He made the remarks on Wednesday at Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe where he attended a three-day summit on Transforming Africa where he emphasized the need to go digital, saying it was the only way to attain most of the social and economic developments both locally and globally.

“Digitalization and development are like twins — they may not have born on the same day but they go together,” he said. “It is in this light that we joined the Smart Africa Alliance to learn from some African countries that are using digitalization to enforce good developments in their respective countries.”

He expressed hope that by Malawi going digital, it would help government Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) to cut the red tape in fighting bureaucracy and corruption which would move the country to a better place.

President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame — who is also Smart Africa Alliance chairperson — said the union was very crucial to the promotion of social and economic development of the African continent in the years to come.

He said it time for all African countries to join the SAA as part of promoting trade and economic growth of the continent while Zimbabwe President, Emerson Mnangwagwa emphasized on the importance of the Alliance, saying by making Africa digital, it would help in integration of services across the African continent.

Director General of Smart Africa, Lucina Kone said the Alliance has grown so much since its inception in 2003 where it only had seven member states in 2013, to a 36-member state — representing a population of more 1.1 billion people across Africa.

He said in the 10 years of its existence the union has achieved continental strategic toolkits and policies that cut across affordable and safe internet for all, digital identification for socio-economic growth, digital literacy for job creation and gender equity.

The 6th edition of Transform Africa summit was held under the theme ‘Connect-Innovate-Transform that was attended by five Heads of State and Government from Zimbabwe, Zambia, Eswatini, Rwanda and Malawi.

During his keynote address Chakwera said Africa has been delayed and derailed for a long time as such it is now time to move fast ahead with technology in order to catch up with the most developed countries.

“Africa has, for a long time, been delayed by superstition that threaten new innovative ideas, colonialism that has under developed the continent for a long time and scramble for power which has left behind areas of agriculture, trade, mining, health, security, infrastructure development and education.

“We have been left behind that we can never catch up to the other developed countries which have over 100 years ahead of us in development. The only way to catch up with them is by using a shortcut which is technology.”

He challenged African leaders to rise above the delays and look towards technology which is the fastest and easier way to achieve most of the social economic development challenges the continent is currently facing.

He said it is time for African leaders to work hard and together to achieve transforming Africa into a biggest digital world by 2030 — and he, therefore, pledged continued support to the Transform Africa Initiative to see that the continent that has a single digital connection.

“Malawi, as a newest member of the Smart Africa Alliance, pledges full support to the Transform Africa Initiative by engaging other African leaders to see that we rise through technology to greater heights.”