Malawi’s international friendly against Zambia abandoned due to waterlogged pitch as the Scorchers trailed 0-1

By Duncan Mlanjira

The first of the two FIFA sanctioned friendly match between hosts Zambia and Malawi was abandoned this afternoon due to a waterlogged pitch at Reiz Arena, with the Scorchers trailing 0-1.

A report on the official Facebook page of Football Association of Malawi (FAM) indicates that heavy rain downpour started long before the match making the pitch waterlogged and heavy, making ball movement difficult.

After Zambia took the lead in the 21st minute, play was stopped in the 36th minute when the pitch condition continued to worsen, allowing the players back to the dressing room.

After 15 minutes of assessing the pitch conditions, and as rains kept pouring, the match was declared a no contest and FAM reported that further communications regarding the next fixture will be communicated in due course.

The two teams were supposed to meet today and Tuesday, February 25, which the Scorchers using the two friendlies as preparations for the second round of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAfCON) qualifier against the winner in the tie between Zimbabwe and Angola.

The Scorchers were scheduled to play against Congo on Thursday, February 20 at home, with the return leg away on February 25 — thus the two FIFA-sanctioned friendlies to prepare for either of the two COSAFA members, Zimbabwe and Angola to be played in October this year.

Head coach Lovemore Fazili had a full house just as his counterpart and was certainly going to be a clash of titans as both have their best arsenal that include seven foreign-based players — but for the rains.

The Scorchers foreign legion including Chawinga sisters, Tabitha, who plies for France’s Olympique Lyonnais Féminin); Temwa (Kansas City Current-USA); Rose Kabzere (Montpellier-France), Vannessa Chikupira & Bernadetta Mkandawire (both FC BIIK-Kazygurt-Kazakhstan); Sabina Thom & Chimwemwe Madise (TP Mazembe-DRC).

The Copper Queens’ foreign-based include African Player of the Year 2024, Barbra Banda of USA’s Orlando Pride; Racheal Kundananji (Bay FC-USA); Lushomo Mweemba & Martha Tembo (both Hakkarigucu-Turkey); Ireen Lungu (Jiangsu-China); Xiomara Mapepa (ZHFK Krylya Sovetov-Russia); Racheal Nachula (Hapoel Jerusalem-Israel) and Kabange Mupopo (Henan Jianye-China).

Other players Fazili have are goalkeepers: Mercy Sikelo (Kukoma Ntopwa Women), Yamikani Kaonga (MDF Lioness);

Defenders: Ireen Khumalo (Silver Strikers Ladies), Rose Alufandika (Kukoma Ntopwa Women), Maggie Chavula & Maureen Kenneth (both Ascent Soccer), Tamala Simeza (Blue Eagles Ladies);

Midfielders: Faith Chimzimu & Letticia Chinyamula (both Ascent Soccer), Carloline Mathyola, (Silver Strikers Ladies), Tendai Sani & Zainab Kapanda (both Nyasa Big Bullets), Funny Magombo (Kukoma Ntopwa Women), Sarah Mulimbika (Ndirande Soccer Giants);

Joining Tabitha, Temwa and Sabina Thom as strikers are Catherine Kachala (MDF Lioness) and Chisomo Banda (Silver Strikers Ladies).

The Scorchers captain, Tabitha Chawinga had promised to beat the Copper Queens saying time has come to show their opponents, led by captain, Barbra Banda that Malawi is also a big team.

The Scorchers, who were without Tabitha and Temwa, were beaten by Zambia, also minus Barbra in their defence of the COSAFA Women Championship last year, a title they won after beating the Copper Queens in the final of the 2023 edition.