Malawi’s General Namathanga, Rtd awarded Merit in Leadership Award by African Bar Association

By Duncan Mlanjira

At its annual conference co-hosted by the Law Society of Zambia yesterday, October 28, the African Bar Association awarded Merit in Leadership Award to Malawi’s General Peter Namathanga, Rtd.

The African Bar Association conference 2024 was held under the theme; ‘Legal Framework for Peace and Security as the Backbone of Socio-economic Development in Africa: The Role of the Military and Security Agencies in Development’ held at Mulungushi International Convention Centre in Lusaka.

The keynote address; ‘The Role of Defence Forces in a Democracy’ was delivered by Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander, General Dr. Paul Valentino Phiri.

Locally, General Namathanga played a monumental role to ensure peaceful elections in 2020 and smooth handover of power from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Tonse Alliance.

He has since been appointed by President Lazarus Chakwera as Malawi Ambassador to Zimbabwe.

Malawian Airlines gratuitously offered him a ticket to attend the ceremony in recognition of his contribution to the aviation industry.

At the African Bar Association 2024 Conference opening remarks were done by Major General Yusuf Shalangwa, chairman ofNthe Armed Forces & Security Agencies Committee and former director of legal services in the Nigeria Army.

Panel discussion; ‘From Military Rule to Multiparty Governance: The Role of the Military in Sustaining Democracy in Africa’ was moderated by Prof. Agbo Jerry Madaki, Professor of International Human Rights Law and International Humanitarian Law, whose panelists were Akumada Consult’s chief consultant, Colonel Mwizukanji Namwawa, director general of legal services branch Zambia Army; Colonel Faanaka Chidakwa, director legal lervices, Zambia National Services and Lieutenant Colonel William Mfune, deputy chief of legal services, Malawi Defence Force.

The second session’s moderator; ‘Military Industrial Complex: Pathways to Industrialisation’ was General Namathanga, Colonel Desire Hakorimana, chief prosecutor, Burundi National Defence Force; Colonel Jonas Kouassi Katy Bi, officer of the Gendarmerie, Côte d’Ivoire and Lieutenant Colonel Jacquiline Milanzi, legal counsel, Zambia Air Force.

Panel discussion; ‘The Role of the Navy in Enhancing Maritime and Blue Economy in Africa’ was moderated by Major General M.U. Wambai, Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre; Rear Admiral Dan Atakpa, Nigerian Navy; Brigadier General Adebayo Wambai, Office of the National Security Adviser, Abuja-Nigeria and Navy Capt OA Ekokotu, Acting Director of Legal Services, Nigerian Navy.

‘Enhancing the Legal Framework for Countering Terrorism in Africa’ was handled by Marshal Mubambe Muchende, State Counsel & Solicitor General of the Republic of Zambia; Major General Yusuf I. Shalangwa, chairman of the Armed Forces and Security Agencies Committee; Colonel Mwizukanji Namwawa, president, African Military Law Forum; Lungisani Zulu, president, Law Association of Zambia.

According to his resume, General Peter Andrew Lapken Namathanga, Rtd (MSM, POMS, PSC ENSP) is the former MDF Commander who holds a Master of Science in Strategic Management from the University of Derby, United Kingdom.

He enlisted in the MDF on December 8, 1980 and underwent an officer cadet course earning him a commission on March 19, 1982.

General Namathanga joined the Malawi Army Air Wing and has attended various courses in aviation and in 1987 he did his ab-initio helicopter pilots course in Dax, France; operational & training course on 68mm Rocket, Malawi (1994); Aviation Safety Course, Malawi, (1994).

He went back to Dax, France to do helicopter pilot instructor’s course in 1997, Crew Resource Management Course, France (2012), Advanced Emergency and Line Oriented Flight Training, France (2014).

He is an accomplished helicopter instructor pilot with over 6,000 flight hours and he has also attended various infantry courses such as Platoon Commanders Course (Malawi,1983), Airborne Basic Course (Malawi,1984), Field Artillery Officers Basic Course (Fort Sill, USA 1986), Officers Administration Course (Malawi, 1992), Disaster Management Training (Malawi, 2000), International Humanitarian Law (Malawi, 2000), Regional Senior Officers Development Course (Malawi, 2000), Company Commanders Course (Malawi, 2001), Executive Course in Defence and Management (Malawi 2003).

He also did Peace Support Operations (Nairobi, Kenya 2005), Grade II Staff Course (Nairobi, Kenya 2005), Managing Defence in the Wider security Context (Nairobi Kenya 2008), Executive National Security Programme (Pretoria RSA 2010), Combatting Weapons of Mass Destruction and Terrorism (Germany 2011), Senior Strategic Leadership Programme (Swindon, UK 2012), Senior Mission Leaders Course (Nairobi Kenya 2015).

General Namathanga has held variety of command and staff appointments such as Operations and Training Officer, Lilongwe Air Base (1990 – 2000); Base Commander, Lilongwe Air Base (2001-2010), Deputy Wing Commander, Malawi Army Air Wing (2010 – 2011), Commanding Officer, Malawi Army Air Wing (2011 -2019) and Air Force Commander (2019 – 2020).

In March 2020, he was appointed MDF Commander and during his tenure he ensured the upholding of constitutional order and a smooth transfer of power from Peter Mutharika administration to Tonse Alliance administration led by President Lazarus Chakwera.

He retired on February 28, 2022 after relinquishing command on September 1, 2020 and he has since been appointed Malawi Ambassador to Zimbabwe.

General Namathanga has participated in various exercises and operations including Operation Bwezani (Malawi 1993), Operation Kwaeni (Mozambique 1997-1999), Operation Chithandizo (Beira Mozambique 2000).

He was Joint Task Force Commander for Exercise Epic Guardian which was aimed at familiarising deferent government departments and agencies the concept of ‘whole of government approach” to national crisis response.

General Namathanga is decorated with, Meritorious Service Medal (MSM), Presidential Order for Meritorious Service (POMS), Command Medal, Nacala Corridor Campaign Medal and 40th Anniversary Medal.

He is married to Prisca and together they have three sons.

Established in 1971 as a professional body uniting individual lawyers and national legal associations in Africa, the African Bar Association (AFBA) was designed to be a federation of national legal associations, corporate and unincorporated legal entities, and individual lawyers.

The Association seeks amongst other objectives to foster the exchange of opinions and experiences among members, formulation of policies that would better reposition the continent’s socio-economic and political development and advancement with the law as the bedrock for these developments, and lastly breaking new legal frontiers.

The Association brings together the five African sub-regional Lawyers, their respective National Associations spread over the AFBA continent.

The AFBA organizational structure consists of a 64 member Governing Council called the African Bar Council and the Executive Committee.

These two arms form the highest decision making organs of the Association, whose headquarters is situated in Abuja but its functional office is in Lagos, Nigeria.

In order to further reach out to all members in the various member states, the AFBA recommends the creation of national committees in each member state.