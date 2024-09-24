Malawi’s Connect-a-School project shines at the UN

Chakwera, champion of Connect-a-School technology project

For being one of the 20 countries that are setting the agenda in empowering lives and communities through technology

* The recognition signifies government’s commitment to achieving digital inclusion in Malawi by 2030

* Through the project, MACRA is expected to build 75 laboratories in various school across the country

By Arkangel Tembo, MANA in New York, USA

The Connect-a-School technology project under Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) in collaboration with the Ministry with Education has reached the finals of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) game changers award.

The announcement was made Friday in New York, ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and MACRA’s Director of Universal Fund, Ronald Tembo said Malawi has been recognised in this award for being one of the 20 countries that are setting the agenda in empowering lives and communities through technology.

Tembo described the development as encouraging, saying they will make sure the project reaches out to more constituencies in the country.

The Malawi government flagship program, where MACRA is constructing information and communication technology (ICT) laboratories in various public schools.

Tembo said this recognition signifies government’s commitment to achieving digital inclusion in Malawi by 2030 and through the project, MACRA is expected to build 75 laboratories in various school across the country.

Director of science, technology & innovation in the Ministry of Education, Associate Professor Chomora Mikeka, said the project is a great game changer as it will allow more students and communities have access to the internet.

Mikeka said it is pleasing to note that some countries have already shown interest to learn from Malawi’s Connect-a-School project, which provides access to digital tools and information for marginalised communities, empower individuals through digital skills training and employment opportunities and promote inclusive and equitable access.

Meanwhile, President Lazarus Chakwera was awarded a Presidential honorary award for his tireless efforts in promoting education among the youth in Malawi and Africa.

The award was presented during the second annual Africa-US Presidential Forum held in Hoboken, New Jersey in the USA.

In his remarks, President of Stevens Institute of Technology, Dr. Nariman Farvardin said the university organised the event in partnership with Nekotech Centre of Excellence to show its commitment to foster technological innovation and educational excellence to ensuring a brighter future for Africa’s next generation of leaders and innovators.

“We organised this event as it aims at strengthening educational ties between Africa and US in ensuring that Africa remains at the forefront of technological progress,” Farvardin said

Other awardees of the Presidential Honaraly Awards include former Malawi President, Joyce Banda; President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio; President of Ga State in Ghana, King Tackie Tsuru II while Malawian lady, Chipiliro Chisao received a Graduate Ambassador award.

Chakwera commended the Stevens Institute of Technology for showing great level of commitment in promoting educational exchange and collaboration between the United States and Africa.

He added that the forum is a great platform as it aims at equipping African youths with relevant skills in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in enhancing their employability and empowering them to drive the continent’s progress.

“It is pleasing to note that Malawian students will be admitted at this prestigious University to further their studies in various technological skills for the betterment of their country,” Chakwera said.

The Africa -US Presidential forum annually brings together African presidents, US government officials, corporate leaders and other dignitaries to discuss critical issues in strategic workforce training, with a focus on STEM education and AI-focused learning.

Stevens Institute of Technology is a premier private research university in Hoboken, New Jersey with a rich legacy of technological innovation and over a thousand students are expected to benefit from the scholarship at Stevens Institute of Technology through Nekotech Centre of Excellence.