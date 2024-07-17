Malawi’s Bingu National Stadium among 26 other stadia not recognised for CAF InterClub matches

* It is set for Nyasa Big Bullets to host Zambia’s Red Arrows in the CAF Champions League 2024 preliminary round

* The Bullets need plan B on the venue in case the decision remains the same from CAF

* Senegal raised red flags over state of Bingu Stadium after their FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifier against Kenya last month

By Tione Andsen, MANA

Nyasa Big Bullets set Bingu National Stadium as host venue for the CAF Champions League 2024 preliminary round against Zambia’s Red Arrows set for August 16-18 but it is among 26 other stadia that are not on the confirmed list of Confederation of African Football (CAF) InterClub fixtures released on Friday.

However, Red Arrows, whose home is NkolomaStadium have two alternatives as indicated by CAF, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola and Heroes National Stadium in Lusaka — both natural turf while for DR Congo’s TP Mazembe, whom the Bullets are destined to meet for the second preliminary if they beat Red Arrows, have Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi and Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecôte in Kinshasa — both artificial.

It is reported that some officials who accompanied Senegal national football team for their FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifier against Kenya, raised red flags over the state of Bingu National Stadium, which the Harambee Stars used as their home venue.

Kenya used a neutral venue following the unavailability of their official international stadia that are undergoing rehabilitations ahead of hosting the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Senegal’s interest on Bingu National Stadium comes after the Teranga Lions were drawn alongside Malawi Flames in Group L of the AFCON Morocco 2025 which also has Burkina Faso and Burundi.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Youth & Sports says Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is expected to send new videos of the state of Bingu National Stadium in Area 48 as CAF seems to still consider the venue as suspended for all CAF engagements due to poor state of the pitch as identified two years ago.

“We understand an official from Senegal on CAF assignment during the World Cup qualifiers last month took some video of the pitch which were showing that the pitch was on poor state,” said public relations officer for Ministry of Youth & Sports, MacMillan Mwale told Malawi News Agency (MANA).

He, however, indicated that the Ministry has managed to install new substitute benches as recommended by CAF and the new seats are comfortable to seat on.

“We will no longer be required to be paying over K9 million as fine for using those old seats when hosting CAF games,” Mwale said, while emphasising that FAM would generate a new video on the status of the pitch for CAF inspection team to see and review their decision to suspended the stadium as indicated.

The news about the suspension of the stadium sent wrong signals to Nyasa Bullets ahead of hosting Red Arrows but acting Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Albert Chigoga indicated that they need to have a plan B on the venue in case the decision remains the same from CAF.

“We will be exploring other avenues and option two will still remain key to us and we are still preparing to host Red Arrows of Zambia,” he said.—Editing by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express