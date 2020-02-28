Malawians should not panic about Coronavirus — Ministry of Health

By Loness Gwazanga, MANA

Ministry of Health and Population says people should not panic on Coronavirus as government is doing everything to ensure the country is spared from the viral infection.

The Ministry’s spokesperson, Joshua Malango said recently during a media orientation in Blantyre that government was working with various stakeholders to make the country a safer place.

“We are working with various stakeholders such as Centre for Disease Control and our sister ministries to make sure Corona Virus doesn’t reach Malawi.

“So, Malawians should not panic as everything is under control,” Malango said.

He, therefore, urged the media to report accurately and responsibly on the same so that the public is fed with reliable information, especially on how the virus is spread.

One of the reporters, Linda Nzunga who works for FM 101, described the orientation as an eye opener, saying she would now ably report on the virus as she has been equipped with relevant information.

“Despite being a journalist, I had so many questions about the virus. But now, my listeners will be given the right information and that they should not worry as so far, only one case in Africa was recorded,” Nzunga said.

Coronavirus, which was first reported in December last year (2019) from Wuhan in China, has now infected more than 80, 000 people globally, killing at least 2, 700 people, according to Aljazeera.

Signs and symptoms of the virus are fever, cough, fatigue and body pains among others. Corona Virus is spread through droplets after coughing and a close personal contact.

So far, China being the hotspot of the virus, has reported over 150 deaths and 2,592 globally while in Africa, only one case was confirmed and treated in Egypt.