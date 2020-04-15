Malawians in total shock over the 21-day Lockdown

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawians feel for the worst following the announcement that from Saturday, April 18, the Government is set to execute a Lockdown of services and movements as new and stricter measures to contain the further spread of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

People took to social media immediately after the announcement of the intended Lockdown announced by Minister of Health & Population, Jappie Mhango, who is chairperson of the Special Cabinet Committee on COVID-19.

The decision has been made in pursuant to Disaster Preparedness and Relief Act (Cap 33:05 of the Laws of Malawi), which the President used to announce the Declaration of State of Disaster on 20th March, 2020.

It has also been done through the Declaration of the Coronavirus Disease as a formidable Disease done on 1st April, 2020 by the President in pursuant to the Public Health Act (Cap 34:01 of the Laws of Malawi).

Commenting of Facebook, people took cognizance that COVID-19 is a swift killer that needs drastic measures but to survive all the 21 days unscathed is real going to be a huge struggle for the poor and vulnerable masses in the rural areas.

Many feel that the notice for the lockdown is too short, saying the decision should have been made way back so that people could have prepared themselves, including businesses in the private sector.

Some are of the opinion that people might die not of Coronavirus itself but some unexpected measures that will definitely hinder those who survive on a daily hustle for food survival.

But in his address, President Mutharika urged Malawians “to fully comply with the measures because they are for the good of our country [because] currently, Malawi has suffered 2 deaths”.

“As I speak, the United States of America has lost over 23,000 lives; Italy has lost over 20,000 people [and] the United Kingdom has lost over 11,000 lives. Many more countries across the world have lost many lives.

“All our neighbouring countries have Coronavirus cases and lives are being lost. If we are not careful, Malawi can lose up to 50,000 lives. We need to act more now!”

The President also says the Lockdown may be extended beyond May 9 if circumstances warrant.

Jane Chidengu asked what parameters were considered in coming up with this lock down, saying maybe the country lacks a better word to suit Malawi in this situation, poor as the country is.

“Locking down a poor villager, who rely on hand to mouth, are we ready to feed the whole nation from Chitipa to Nsanje?” she asked.

Mary Chitsulo’s reply was to ask how the vulnerable are going to be supported and what kind of support is going to be given to businesses, saying some private institutions have already entrenched people from jobs; that most will not be paid this month end and also that some have been sent on unpaid leave.

“Let us not just say copy and paste just because it’s trending. We must come up with something that shows that serious and visionary people sat down and looked at all perspectives,” she said.

Geoff Kanyinji said the economic trend in Malawi depends on “buy, sell and eat and with this lockdown, is government going to provide its citizenry with food for?”

To which Steven Chirwa also touched, saying the government should have provided for free food distribution to the vulnerable such as the aged and those with disabilities but hastened to say “unfortunately [we must] brace for hard days [ahead]”.

Alfred Dennis Jnr also opined that there should be provision to give free food to the poor, especially those in town and also pay civil servants before 18th, the day the Lockdown is supposed to to be executed.

Ken Sely-man said a poor citizen in the rural areas cannot manage a total lockdown, especially that some haven’t even finished harvesting their crops “[but] anyway prevention is better than cure”.

Christopher Ernest Banda was of the opinion that maybe those under secure employment can survive but what about that woman who sells masamba (green vegetables) such as rape, Chinese to feed her children.

“Think of that kabaza (bicycle taxi operator) who peddles his bicycle daily just to earn K300 to buy a starter pack of maize flour just for the family’s evening meal.

“Think of yourself and me who do not have enough savings in our bank account to sustain expenditures for the next 21 plus days. I wonder if there was wide consultation on this or just that a decision was reached forgetting that majority are living below the poverty line?”

David Juma came with a completely different plea that went to mobile phone services providers — Airtel, TNM and Access — make internet bundles more affordable during this lockdown period.

“Learners cannot manage to access lessons online [because] a monthly bundle lasts just 2 days,” Juma said.

“ESCOM, Water Boards should also reduce their tarrifs and the Government must take out the tax on those essential things including gas because charcoal vendors will be scarce.”

Maggie Namizinga cried out aloud, saying she was struggling on how she was to source and buy feed for 67 pigs, 15 birds, 6 dogs for 21 days in 3 days.

Joseph Nkhoma advised her to go through the list of essential services she might be needing because animal production, health and welfare are essential.

“Please take care of your animals” to which Oliver Bakili felt pity on the animal farmer out in the rural areas as tp whether they can be allowed to pply for a permit to move around and have it approved in 3 days.