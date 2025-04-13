Malawians implored to take heed of weather forecasts and patterns provided by Meteorological Department

* Especially farmers who blatantly ignore Meteorological Department’s advice not to plant with first rains as they end up replanting up to three times following a long break of rainfall

* It is very sad that we lost lives of our loved ones which could have been saved if people took immediately actions once the warnings were issued by our forecasters.

By Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express & Charlie Ligomeka, MANA

At the commemoration of this year’s World Meteorological Day held at Machinga Teachers College on Friday, Minister of Natural Resources & Climate Change, Owen Chomanika observed that Malawians have the tendency not to take heed of weather forecasts and patterns provided by Department of Climate Change Services & Meteorological (DCCMS).

He thus implored on mindset change, especially farmers, to seriously take observe every advice provided by the DCCMS, which time and again advises not to plant with the first rains as they end up replanting up to three times following a long break of rainfall.

He stressed that climate change is real, thus the unpredictability of rainfall season emphasising that taking heed of weather forecasts is paramount.

“Take these weather updates and advice from the Meteorological Department very seriously,” Chomanika told the Machinga gathering that included traditional leaders and school children.





The commemoration, which globally fall on March 23 but Malawi chose April 11, was celebrated under the global theme of; ‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ — thus the Minister stressed that climate change is real which is disrupting people’s lives due to loss of property due to floods, drought and hunger.

He implored the traditional chiefs to sensitise their subjects on effects of climate change by discouraging them from wanton cutting of trees without replacing them, saying this tendency leaves rivers and streams dry.

Chomanika assured the gathering that government has increased investment in climate and meteorological services to provide timely weather information for public safety and for the agricultural sector to make informed decisions to minimise losses.

He also emphasised the importance of disseminating accurate weather information and utilisation of early and meaningful warning systems apart from engaging extension services from development partners and the Ministry of Agriculture in matters of weather information.

“This way, we can provide information to help people know what to do when a call is made on bad weather and commencement of rain,” he said. “This assists farmers on the other hand to avoid planting in dry spells.”

He cited a scenario in the 2024-2025 rainy season, when forecasters said rain would come in December while some farmers planted in October, leading to crop failure.

“It is very sad that we lost lives of our loved ones which could have been saved if people took immediately actions once the warnings were issued by our forecasters. Let’s take actions quickly once the warnings are issued and let us continue to save lives,” said the Minister.

The Director of Programmes and Development at the Malawi Red Cross Society, Gloria Kunyenga said there was need for meaningful collaboration among all actors to ensure every person is protected by use of early warning systems by 2027, a goal set by the United Nation’s Early Warning for All initiative.

“We need to reflect this goal in practice, we don’t have to wait for the disaster to strike,” she said. “We have the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services that can ably forecast upcoming harsh weather events.

Kunyenga also stressed the need to use scientific forecasts to trigger early action before a disaster unfolds, saying: “When meteorological data shows a high probability of flooding in a particular area, we need to mobilise ourselves and act before the first drop of rainfall.

“This approach has saved millions of lives and minimise damage, especially in vulnerable communities,” she said, while emphasising the importance of sustaining support for early warning and early action: “This doesn’t have to be the end — let’s keep pushing forward.”

Machinga District Council chairperson, Councilor Simplex Diwa also encouraged people in the district to always take precautionary measures and to act accordingly when forecasters call for quick actions for safety in times of disasters.

The global commemoration was set aside after the establishment of the World Meteorological Organisation on March 23, 1950 to recognise and showcase the essential contribution of national meteorological and hydrological services to the safety and wellbeing of society and is celebrated with climate-related activities around the world.

The DCCMS says the global theme emphasises the need for collective action in early warning systems and adaptation strategies and that the celebration marks the crucial role that DCCMS plays in mitigating weather and climate-related disasters as Malawi continues to experience rising temperatures, increased heat waves, floods, droughts and land degradation.

In her statement on March 23, World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) president, Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, said recently the WMO confirmed that 2024 was the hottest year on record as changes in the environment are driving more extreme weather events.

“Rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones, devastating rainfall, storm surges, flooding, deadly droughts, and wildfires are on the rise,” she said. “Sea levels are increasing, exposing densely populated coastal areas to coastal inundation and ocean wave impacts. The societal effects of these events continue long after the headlines fade.”

She added that at the halfway mark of the ‘Early Warnings for All’ initiative, “significant progress has been made in saving lives, protecting livelihoods, and strengthening community resilience. As climate risks escalate, the urgency of the initiative continues to grow”.

“As the initiative enters its next phase, partnerships are expanding to accelerate progress. Collaboration with bilateral and multilateral donors, climate funds, and development banks is increasing support for early warning efforts.

“Regional partners and specialised centres are being leveraged to enhance impact and build lasting capacity. National ownership remains at the heart of the initiative, with governments —particularly national meteorological and hydrological services — leading efforts to strengthen resilience and establish sustainable early warning systems.”

Al Mandous further said governments must lead the way, as “the collaboration between the public and private sectors holds significant potential for the Early Warnings for All initiative, with opportunities for engagement across a broad spectrum of private sector actors — both large and small”.

“While government agencies — particularly national meteorological and hydrological services — must remain the source of authoritative warnings, private sector collaboration can help drive innovation, strengthen dissemination, and enhance risk knowledge,” she said.

