Malawians dwell too much on complaining rather than creating solutions to problems faced — President Mutharika

By Duncan Mlanjira

President Arthur Peter Mutharika urges Malawians not to dwell too much on complaining but rather strive to create solutions to problems they face.

President Mutharika said this when he graced the 2019 MBC Innovation Awards at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre on Friday, in a speech he themed as ‘A Country of Great Opportunities’.

“We see a problem. Instead of stepping out to look for a solution, we want to find someone to blame. We enjoy complaining more and we often like to play the victim,” he said.

He added that old time wisdom tells people that if you don’t like something, change it — if you can’t change it, then change the way you think about it.

“Blaming others and playing the victim mentality will never take us anywhere as a country. The only way to change our country is for us to think differently.

“This is the only factor that distinguishes countries. If you start thinking differently, you will be a different person. In this world, you are the only person you can change by thinking positively.

He congratulated the award winners, saying their spirit of innovation has proven that Malawi is a country of opportunities and great possibilities.

“Through these awards, we are promoting the spirit of innovation. We are promoting the spirit of innovation even among the most hidden Malawians in the village. Every Malawian is important.

“That is why I say every Malawian can make a difference. Even people in our village communities have great ideas that can make a difference in this country. Listen to the people. Everyone has a story to tell.”

He also said for Malawi to develop it needs thinkers and innovators with the right ideas and that such innovations must be promoted and protected.

“I want to see a competent organization established to patent and protect the innovation of Malawians. Let us put our mark upon the world.

“I also want to hear that innovators who have productive ideas and are well organized are given access to loans when they need capital.”

He reiterated that Malawi is not a poor country but it is the people who are poor because of their mindset.

He said when foreigners come into the country, they see what we all see but they think differently because in every challenge Malawians see, the foreigners see opportunities.

“And they take advantage, make money and leave us poor.”

He attacked the spirit that goes with political demonstrations, saying when people lose an election, they think of destroying the country.

“Mtima woti tonse tiluze! Tonse tifanane (the spirit of we should lose). This spirit cannot develop this country. Never!”

He said people are enticed with some money to go demonstrating and breaking property in town but that ends up frustrating business and slowing down the economy that would create jobs for the jobless.

“We are creating opportunities for the youth, for every community, by constructing community technical colleges. We are giving you skills. But your success depends on what you do with your skills. Our skills are the best source for creating wealth.

“I want Malawians to be a skilled people, regardless of whether you have been to the university or not. We are constructing 250 more secondary schools because we want every community to have a good secondary school. Every child who finishes primary school must go to secondary school.

“Every community must have a secondary school, a community technical college, electricity and other social services.”

He appealed to religious leaders to teach their followers the right values of wisdom and make their communities see opportunities God gave them.

“Teach your community to be wise. Knowledge without wisdom is like water in the sand. Teach them patriotism, integrity and hardwork. Teach them the wisdom of being patriotic to love their communities and love our country.

“Teach them the wisdom of being a people of integrity so that they love one another. Teach them to say no to violence and destruction.

“Teach them to be a hardworking people. God wants us to do whatever we do; to do it with all our heart, with all our mind, and all our strength.”

In so doing, the President said, Malawi shall have productive local communities where the youth are wise, knowledgeable and skilled to make the best use of the opportunities given to them.

“Be determined. You should never be afraid of failing. If you try and fail, remember that every failure is a lesson.

“As we say, people who succeed are not the ones who avoid failure. They are people who respond to failure with optimism.“

He concluded by saying everyone has the ability and the opportunity to succeed and that their mind is the best weapon to success.

“Be positive minded! Our mindset is our road to success. I wish you a Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year. God bless you all! God bless Malawi!