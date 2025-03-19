Malawian-UK Nurses Association joins Health Minister Chiponda on centre stage at UK-Africa Health Summit in London

* Held under the theme; ‘Leaving No One Behind’ highlighting the importance of ensuring equal access to healthcare for all worldwide

* The Health Minister shared valuable insights and perspectives on the importance of global health equity and challenges Malawi face

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawian-UK Nurses Association (MUNA), a grouping of nurses of Malawian origin permanently resident in the United Kingdom, was invited to attend this year’s UK-Africa Health Summit in London, joining Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda on the centre stage — who was one of the keynote speakers.

In a report, MUNA president, Charity Gladstone said, under the theme of; ‘Leaving No One Behind’, the Summit highlighted the importance of ensuring equal access to healthcare for all individuals worldwide.

She indicated that Health Minister Kandodo Chiponda shared “valuable insights and perspectives on the importance of global health equity and challenges Malawi face”.

And as MUNA, whose delegation to the Summit included Patrick Vundule, Stella Mwanza, Sala Kamkosi and Chris Khuoge, Gladstone reported that they “made many connections in terms of NGOs and UK-based voluntary organisations making an impact in Malawi”.

“Overall, the Summit was enlightening and it was a privilege for MUNA to be invited to such an important event. I believe that the knowledge and experiences we gained will greatly benefit our own projects and initiatives.”

She highlighted that the Summit brought together leaders, health professionals and global health advocates to share solutions for health for all.

The reports adds that the Minister of Health delivered “a compelling keynote address, underscoring the indispensable role of diaspora professionals in bridging health inequalities between the UK and Africa”.

“She did not shy away from the pressing challenges of our time — she called them by name and with urgency and conviction, she highlighted the deepening workforce crisis, where overstretched and under-resourced health systems are struggling to meet the growing demands of care.

She quotes Kandodo Chiponda as saying: “The burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) — silent killers such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer that continue to devastate communities — yet remain overshadowed by more immediate crises.

“Climate change is a warning that it is not just an environmental issue, but a health catastrophe that disproportionately affects the most vulnerable. We cannot afford to treat these as separate challenges — they are intertwined.

“And they demand a unified, urgent response. Health systems must be resilient, responsive, and inclusive. And the diaspora — our bridge between nations—must be at the heart of that transformation.”

Charity Gladstone, MBE, spoke on the theme; ‘Leaving No One Behind by invoking the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jnr: “Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking and inhuman”.

She emphasised that healthcare should be a fundamental right, not a privilege dictated by race, wealth, or geography and further reinforced the responsibility of the diaspora in shaping a just and equitable world.

“The world we dream of — one of equity, dignity, and justice — will not be handed to us,” she said. “We must rise, we must build, and we must claim our place in shaping it. Change is not a gift — it is a fight, a commitment, and a legacy we create for those who come after us.”

Reflecting on the CoVID-19 pandemic, she reminded the audience that the crisis laid bare the structural inequalities in global health: “While public health restrictions affected everyone, the burden was not shared equally.”

She highlighted how CoVID-19 magnified pre-existing disparities, exposing the inequality that was faced and who was left behind:

The Global Divide: High-income countries had better resources and faster recovery, while lower-income nations struggled for essential supplies. The recent cuts in foreign aid threaten to further disadvantage those living with both communicable and non-communicable diseases, including HIV/Aids;

Mistrust in the System: Rooted in historical injustices and exclusion, this led to skepticism about public health responses;

Language & Cultural Barriers: Health literacy remains a work in progress, as efforts to decolonize medical curricula and simplify health communication continue;

Limited Healthcare Access: In the UK, undocumented migrants and marginalized groups continue to face disproportionate barriers in accessing healthcare, affecting their experiences and outcomes;

Power Imbalance: Despite their expertise and frontline contributions, diaspora professionals were often excluded from mainstream policy discussions due to the lack of a formal diaspora health policy;

The Diaspora’s Response-From Exclusion to Action: Recognizing that national solutions alone could not address a global crisis, diaspora healthcare professionals stepped in as trusted messengers, advocates, and solution-builders.

She stressed that the UK-Africa Health Summit 2025 came to a close with a clear message; “diaspora professionals must not only be seen but must be integrated as equal partners in shaping global health”.

“As MUNA’s delegation returned from the Summit, their call to action echoed beyond the conference halls. The future will not be given — we must build it.

The principle of Ubuntu (‘I am because we are’) reminds us that true progress is collective. The question is not whether diaspora professionals belong at the table — the real question is: Can global health afford to exclude them?”

Speaking on behalf of MUNA, Patrick Vundule is reported to have expressed deep gratitude for the sponsorship and support provided by Global Health Partnerships (formerly THET), saying: “The work we do as diaspora professionals is strengthened by the partnerships that believe in our mission.

“Global Health Partnerships has played a crucial role in amplifying our voices and enabling us to make a tangible impact. This kind of collaboration is essential if we are to truly leave no one behind.”

His acknowledgment highlighted the importance of sustained investment in diaspora-led initiatives, ensuring their contributions continue to drive global health improvements.

MUNA is governed as a voluntary professional, non-political and charitable organisation with a common interest of sharing a passion for health while empowering its membership in its goals to achieve excellence in their daily lives and the community they serve.

Its noble work was recognised by the UK medical sector such that its leader, Gladstone — a Lately Matron of Cardiology & Respiratory Services at Gloucestershire Hospital of the United Kingdom’s National Health Services (NHS) — was bestowed with the prestigious Order of the British Empire (MBE) award in 2023 by His Majesty King Charles III for her services to nursing.

Upon receiving the honour, Gladstone modestly said the MBE is an overall recognition of the charity work that MUNA does, both in the UK and Malawi — with a passionate desire to support and empower one another and to raise and develop health standards in both countries.

MUNA was also invited to attend King Charles’ 75th birthday at Buckingham Palace in November 2023 in recognition of its contributions towards CoVID-19 pandemic.

In December last, one of the members of MUNA, Grace Mwanza, was bestowed with UK’s prestigious title of Queens Nurse by The Queen’s Nursing Institute (@TheQNI ).

Mwanza, who also received an award from former Malawi President, late Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda, was top student in her Masters degree programme in palliative and end-of-life studies with University of Nottingham.

The Queen’s Nursing Institute is UK’s national charity that promotes high-quality nursing care for people in need and honours nurses who deliver outstanding care in homes and communities everywhere.

A ‘Queen’s Nurse’ is someone who is committed to high standards of practice and person-centred care. They are trusted and valued by the people they serve and respected and admired by their peers.

They are also enthusiastic and passionate about the care they provide — qualities found in Grace Mwanza that also qualified her for the prestigious Queen’s Nurse status.