Malawian UK Nurses Association honours its pledge by distributing relief package for Zomba survivors

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawian UK Nurses Association (MUNA) — an embodiment of like-minded Malawian physicians based in the UK — has honoured the pledge it made to assist Cyclone Freddy-induced flood disaster survivors by distributing relief package for Zomba survivors.

Soon after disaster struck, MUNA sent out an urgent appeal of assistance to its members and other stakeholders in UK for relief aid for the victims of the catastrophe.

They thus managed to collect £3,100 (about K4 million), which they procured blankets, Likuni Phala, buckets, waterguard and women’s dignity packs for survivors based at two camps of Sitima and Chirunga in Zomba.

These camps were identified for MUNA in collaboration with Bruno Kantiki, chairperson of Malawi UK Military Community (MUMCo), who is in the country for the same cause.



“It’s our duty to serve and to save lives,” MUNA’s said in a statement. “MUNA plans to support mid and long term solutions where possible and will continue to solicit donations to assist on the ground.

“Our love for our country has shone through. This problem is devastatingly large, which requires multi-agency support and MUNA members are focused in being part of team rebuilding peoples lives.”

The association was represented by Jonathan Gama, a nurse lecturer at Zomba School of Nursing, who applauded his fellow nurses and midwives in the UK for their “kind and incredible compassion and generosity”.

“MUNA members enabled us to make this donation. We are yet to make further donations to other camps.”

In his remarks, Kantiki said he felt honoured to be engaged in this cause, saying this is what President Lazarus Chakwera is championing in his #OperationTigwiraneManje# campaign.

“I must say that I am proud of the way we Malawians has stood together in making sure that we alleviate the trauma that Cyclone Freddy survivors have gone through,” he said.

MUMCo is a grouping of Malawians serving in the UK Armed Forces (including veterans/former service personnel) and on its behalf, Kantiki distributed relief items worth about K1.6m — in form of maize flour, beans, peas pieces, salt, sugar, cooking oil, soap, plastic cups & plates, buckets, usipa (dried fish) and blankets — to evacuation camp at Makuwa Primary School at Milepa, Chiradzulu District.

In addition, MUMCo sent a large shipment of clothing items from the UK which is expected to arrive in Malawi next week.

Support from the diaspora has been very forthcoming as Malawi Association UK (MAUK), the umbrella body of all associations of Malawians in the United Kingdom — in conjunction with all its affiliated Chapters, Malawian Associations, all Malawians in the UK — joined the call from humanitarian aid from government departments, agencies, non-governmental organisations and all Malawian of goodwill to help and support the people who have been displaced, affected, injured and left homeless.

Malawian Women Diaspora Network has also mobilized funds that was used to procure dignity packs while Association of Malawians in Kenya (AMAKE) reached out to unattended to survivors in Blantyre Rural areas of Chilaweni.

Association of Malawians living in Zambia (AMZA), in collaboration with the Malawi High Commission to Zambia and the Zambian community, supported with over K12 million (US$12,000 worth of relief items that included blankets, clothes, foodstuffs and kitchen utensils.