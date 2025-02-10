Malawian participants attest to important key lessons learnt from search and rescue training conducted by UK experts

* We have seen the need for standardised coordination, training protocols, regular exercises, and collaboration between international teams—MDF’s Lt. Col. Chinkhombe

* To move forward, it is suggested that countries establish national SAR teams, develop context-specific continuous training programs

* And engage in reciprocal international training exchanges to foster global cooperation and enhance disaster preparedness and response capabilities

By Duncan Mlanjira

Key lessons learnt from the week-long training of search and rescue personnel — which Malawian experts were grilled by UK experts — include importance of the ability of groups to operate in conjunction with each other (interoperability); effective coordination; and adaptability in response to diverse disaster scenarios.

This was attested to by representative of the participants, Lieutenant Colonel Saul Chinkhombe of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), who was amongst the 38 Malawian experts from the MDF, Marine Police, Fisheries Department, including the Department for Homeland Security.

They underwent the week-long training in Mangochi, facilitated by experts from the UK International Search & Rescue (ISAR) team, which built upon last year’s flood response capacity building support to Malawi’s search & rescue (SAR) Cluster.

The organisers, the British High Commission to Malawi, said in a statement that the trainings were aimed at delivering assistance, training, mentoring, and support to planners and responders through training of trainers (ToT) in preparation for annual flooding events and emergency response.

Thus, on behalf of the participants at the end of the intensive training, Lt. Col. Chinkhombe is quoted as saying the ISAR training encompassed “a comprehensive interactive curriculum, covering topics such as emergency response planning, search methodology, rescue operations, medical care and communication strategies”.

And he emphasised on the key lessons learnt — the importance of interoperability, effective coordination, and adaptability in response to diverse disaster scenarios, adding: “Following this training, we have seen the need for standardised coordination, training protocols, regular exercises, and collaboration between international teams.

“To move forward, it is suggested that countries establish national SAR teams, develop context-specific continuous training programs, and engage in reciprocal international training exchanges to foster global cooperation and enhance disaster preparedness and response capabilities.”

On their part, UK ISAR national coordinator, Russ Gauden, who was the team leader, is quoted as saying by working closely and in collaboration with Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), World Food Programme (WFP) and the responding agencies in Malawi, they have been able “to share best practice, understand the challenges faced and tailor an exciting training programme to prepare responders at both strategic and tactical levels.

“This capacity building program is designed to support Malawi preparedness for dealing with flood SAR during the early stages and throughout the rescue phase of a flood disaster,” he said. “These events are becoming more and more common across the globe.

“The training programme was designed to deliver interactive sessions and to empower planners to strive further in collaboration, coordination with the good to great ethos, building the network of partners to deal with the challenges faced during both known and onset flood disasters.

“Train the trainer ensures the continuity for practical areas around SAR training for boat operations from all of the SAR agencies. It gave both myself and the UK ISAR team great pride in watching the team work grow and the foundation building at all levels while absorbing the development opportunity to become subject leaders and pass on the training from within.”

Team lead at the British High Commission, Giles Henley is quoted as saying this second training provided “a further opportunity to develop Malawi responders’ capacity to prepare for a flood response in the 2025 rainy season and beyond”.

“I am delighted that the ISAR team were again able to deploy to Malawi to continue delivering search and rescue training. On this occasion, we have worked with six Malawian agencies using training of trainer approach so that Malawi has capability for future responses at all levels.

“The training combined both high-level search and rescue planning for decision makers and flood response training to both responders and boat operators.”

Also present at the closing ceremony was WFP’s acting country director in Malawi Simon Denhere, who said: “Strengthening local search and rescue capacity is crucial in a country like Malawi, where floods and extreme weather events are becoming more frequent due to climate change.

“This training ensures that responders are well-equipped to save lives when disasters strike. WFP remains committed to collaborating with the UK Government and all our partners to support emergency preparedness efforts.”

On behalf of the Homeland Security, Principal Secretary, Erica Maganga said the training has given the participants “new perspectives on tactical decision making and boat handling skills” and that “every decision made in the heat of an emergency has the potential to change the course of a rescue mission”.

“The participants are now in a unique and able position to share these critical skills with others, multiplying the impact of this training far beyond,” she said. “The knowledge they have gained is a tool, and how you use it will directly shape the future of water rescue operations, ensuring safer outcomes for all involved.”

The first time for UK ISAR to be involved in search and rescue training was in 2024, that was delivered in Nsanje to 30 SAR responders from Southern Region, including Monkey Bay and Phalombe.

This was after the same UK ISAR team responded to Cyclone Freddy under the support of the UK Government and according to the British High Commission to Malawi, this year’s training in Mangochi focused on capacity building through training of trainers.

It also included instructors from Malawi’s Police Command College, Marine Department College, and College of Fisheries, which is part of a wider preparedness initiative the UK is undertaking to enhance operational readiness.

This is part of UK’s Preparedness and Emergency Prepositioning and Response for Flood and Cyclone Events (PREPARE) project with WFP and the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA).

The High Commission adds that as part of the UK’s £2.5 million pound PREPARE project with WFP, funding has been allocated towards purchasing additional SAR safety equipment and repairing and maintaining Government of Malawi’s boats and engines.