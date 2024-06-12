Malawian midfielder Peter Banda’s deal with Zambian club Red Arrows includes MK18.5 million signing on fee

* Salary of around MK3 million; a game bonus of MK400,000 and US$1,000 allowance for a CAF game

* As well as covering costs for his shoulder operation either in Zambia or South Africa

The two-year deal that Flames midfielder Peter Banda signed with Zambia’s league champions Red Arrows, includes signing on fee of around MK18.5 million, a salary of around MK3 million with a game bonus at MK400,000.

A report by Sports Torch on Facebook says the contract also covers US$1,000 allowance for a CAF club championship game to be played as well as covering costs for his shoulder operation either in Zambia or South Africa.

A report by ZamFoot, the player — formerly of Nyasa Big Bullets and Tanzanian side, Simba SC — will be the first signing for coach Chisi Mbewe’s side as they start preparations for the CAF Champions League.

It further said the midfielder was in Zambia with his agent since last week ahead of a medical and and formalities to seal the move to Nkoloma Stadium.

Peter Banda, who also played for Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova, recently left Singida Big Stars of Tanzania and is expected to beef up Red Arrows, who completed a double by winning the MTN Super League and the ABSA Cup.

His contract is valid until 2026, according to Zambian reports and he is expected to join the team after three weeks when they return from holidays to prepare for the coming season.

The midfielder joins three other Malawians in Zambia, ZANACO due of Robert Saizi and Chawanangwa Kaonga and Chifundo Mphasi of Kabwe Warriors — three national team players who were part of the squad for the Matchday 3 & 4 of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers.

Mphasi scored in the 3-1 win over São Tomé at Bingu National Stadium last Thursday before the Flames lost 0-1 to Equatorial Guinea on Monday.

Red Arrows Honours

* Zambia Premier League: 2 (2004, 2022) Zambian Cup: 1 (2007) * Zambian Challenge Cup: 1 (1982) * Zambian Challenge Cup runners-up: 1978, 1989 * Zambia Coca-Cola Shield: 2 (2005, 2022)

CAF Champions League

* 2 appearance of Second Round (2005) and 2 in first appearance first preliminary (2021, 2022)

CAF Confederation Cup

* 3 appearances (First Round of 16 (2009); preliminary round (2012); pre-group stage (2021)