Malawian fans of Nigerian Idol should expect lots of energy, talent and a returning Platinum Star as Season 10 gets underway

By Duncan Mlanjira

The countdown is officially over — Nigerian Idol Season 10 has hit the stage with a bang with its host IK Osakioduwa, whose premiere brought jaw-dropping talent, electric energy and all the star power fans have been buzzing about.

A statement from MultiChoice says back on the judges’ panel are Omawumi and Ric Hassani, who last season struck “a balance between fun and honest feedback, and this year, they’re stepping it up”.

“Ric shared that he’s watching out for contestants with soul, skill, and voices that are just genuinely enjoyable to hear,” says the statement. “Omawumi is looking for something more instinctive, a spark of originality, showmanship, and a voice that immediately makes people sit up.

“And then there is Iyanya, the newest judge at the table — as a product of a reality music show himself, he knows the pressure these contestants are under. For him, it’s all about raw talent, star quality, and people who are ready to command the stage.

“From the first auditions, you could tell the competition this season is going to be tough. There were strong voices, bold performances, and yes, a few funny and unexpected moments that reminded everyone why the audition stage is a fan favourite.”

The statement further says one standout moment was the return of Mikki, “the very first contestant to ever receive a Platinum Ticket in the history of Nigerian Idol”.

“He came back this season stronger and more confident and delivered a performance that had the judges impressed again. It earned him another Platinum Ticket, proving that when talent meets growth, it’s a winning combo.”

MultiChoice reports that so far, the scorecard reads: 17 Yeses, 9 Nos, and 1 Platinum Ticket gone, with two still up for grabs.

“Season 10 is shaping up to be one worth watching. If this first episode is anything to go by, we’re in for a season full of standout moments and new stars in the making.

The all-new episodes every Sunday is at 19h00 WAT on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151 / GOtv Channel 12) and Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154/ GOtv Channel 2).

For non-stop Idol content from auditions to backstage moments, viewers are encouraged to tune in to the 24/7 Idol Extra channel on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 49 or stream it on DStv Stream or GOtv Stream.