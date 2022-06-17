Malawian fans of Formula 1 motorsport races on SuperSport in for a treat for the 2022 edition

By Duncan Mlanjira

Many Malawians follow up Formula 1 races on SuperSport and they are in for a treat for the 2022 edition of the World Championship, the Canadian Grand Prix, live from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on the evening of Sunday, June 19.

Formula 1 is one big feature on SuperSport and according to a statement from DStv, the previous round in Azerbaijan saw Max Verstappen lead a Red Bull one-two, with Sergio Perez in the runner-up spot and Mercedes’ George Russell completing the podium.

The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc (who qualified on pole position) and Carlos Sainz Jnr both retired from the race with mechanical problems.

As a result, reigning title holder Verstappen enjoys a 21-point lead at the top of the Drivers’ Championship standings, with his nearest chaser being Perez. Leclerc has dropped to third on the log, now 34 points adrift of the Dutch pace-setter.

“We need to understand what went wrong with the cars and ensure we are on top of this issue,” Leclerc is quoted as saying— who is now fighting an uphill battle to remain in title contention.

“The car has improved in many ways in the last couple of races, but that won’t mean anything if we can’t get to the finish.”

Verstappen, meanwhile, was delighted to pick up his fifth win of the season, but insists it is still too early to be talking of back-to-back Championship triumphs.

“There’s still so many races this season. The big gap [the lead that Verstappen enjoys] has already been the other way around [in favour of Leclerc], so we have to stay focused and keep on pushing, making sure that we don’t have retirements [like in the early phase of the season],” said the Red Bull river.

Meanwhile, Russell, who came in third in Azerbaijan and is the only driver to have finished in the points in every race this season – despite a comparative lack of pace from Mercedes – has warned that the 2022 F1 cars’ propensity for ‘bouncing’ or ‘porpoising’ will cause a big accident at some point.

“I think it’s just a matter of time before we see a major incident,” Russell told reporters. “A lot of us can barely keep the car in a straight line over these bumps, we’re going around the last two corners at 300 kilometres per hour, bottoming out, you can visibly see on the tarmac, how close the cars are running into the ground.”

He added, “With the technology we have in today’s environment, it seems unnecessary we’re running an F1 car at 200 miles an hour millimetres from the ground and it’s a recipe for disaster. I don’t really know what the future holds but I don’t think we can sustain this for three years or however long these regulations are in force for.”

DStv maintains that no rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage, saying their viewers can see all the action from the fastest sport in the world on their Channel of Champions.

To subscribe or upgrade and join in on the excitement, viewers are encouraged to visit www.dstv.com

Canadian Grand Prix broadcast details on 18-19 June 2022 are as follows (all times CAT):

Saturday 18 June

21:50: Qualifying – LIVE on SuperSport Motorsport and SuperSport Maximo 1

Sunday 19 June

19:55: Race – LIVE on SuperSport Motorsport and SuperSport Maximo 1