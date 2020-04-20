Malawian British soldier Kantiki on a 100-mile fundraising Challenge to for Malawi health workers’ PPEs

By Duncan Mlanjira

Bruno Kantiki, a Malawian who is with the British Army embarked on a 100 mile Challenge on Sunday, doing 10 miles a day to raise funds to procure for personal protection equipment (PPEs) for Malawi Health Workers, who are in the frontline in the prevention of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Staff Sergeant Kantiki, who is based in Tidworth serving with the 19 Regiment Royal Artillery, has even attracted the attention of the British media as he targets to raise almost MK3 million and as of Monday he has managed to raise just over MK1 million.

“I am sure with wider publicity we could exceed the target and buy more of the much needed PPEs for our health workers, who are doing a tremendous job of treating COVID-19 patients as well as sensitising the public on how to keep healthy,” Kantiki said.

He told Malawi Daily Telegraph there in UK that he he has been inspired by 99-year old British Army veteran — Captain Tom Moore — who has raised millions for UK National Health Service through several challenges.

“As a serving soldier myself, in order to pay special tribute to this exemplary leader and the health workers all over the world, I would like to take on a physical challenge to run 10 miles everyday for 10 days culminating my birthday on 29th of this month”, Staff Sergeant Kantiki told Malawi Daily Telegraph.

Kantiki, who was born and raised in Malawi before relocating to the United Kingdom where he joined the British Army in 2003, is reported by Malawi Daily Telegraph as having served in many countries including operational deployments.

“He said as a born again Christian, he will be praying throughout the running sessions for God’s healing of the world,” says the report by Malawi Daily Telegraph on Sunday.

“COVID-19 is a global challenge and many poor countries such as Malawi are struggling to supply personal protection equipment to every health worker.

“So by having brave and kind people like Kantiki, it is highly commendable. Without doubt the money raised through this initiative will help to make a massive difference and help save lives in Malawi.

“Many health workers in the rural part of the country are struggling because there is of shortage supply of PPE,” the Daily Telegraph campaigns for Kantiki.

The link to Staff Sergeant Kantiki’s fundraising campaign is https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bruno-kantikiutm_term=YW2kn4Vxq

Several Malawians based in UK has supported Kantiki, with some joining him on the run, covering half of the distance he is doing.

“This is good support from my fellow countrymen serving in the military here who are members of the Malawi UK Military Community (MUMCo) of which I am the vice-chairperson.

“I also have had a lady working the the Standard Bank back home who has donated K50,000.

“People can donate by going to my ‘Just Giving Page Bruno Kantiki’ on the website or email me brunok79@yahoo.com for more details if they can’t use the website.

While appreciative that Maravi Express contacted him to publicize the fund-raiser, Kantiki said it would also be nice to mention in the article that Malawians must feel encouraged and learn to support one another for charity.

Former students of Kamuzu Academy, some based in the diaspora, target to raise £20,000 (about K20 million) also to procure PPEs as a matter of response to the goal of protecting healthcare workers in Malawi from COVID-19 infection.

Created last week, the fundraiser is being carried out on GoFundMe online charity portal.

As an introduction, the alumni introduced themselves as Kamuzu Academy products, who recognise the immense privilege of Malawi’s founding father Ngwazi Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda’s vision that those who get education at the Academy should also have the responsibility of giving back to society.

The Alumni takes cognizance that Malawi is the 5th poorest country in the world and has a population of over 18 million and looked after by 600 medical doctors and 4,500 qualified nurses.

“This translates into 1 doctor per 30,000 people compared to an average of 1 doctor per 330 people in the European Union (EU),” says the organisers.

Early this month, Medical Doctors Union of Malawi asked the Special Cabinet Committee on COVID-19 to provide several services in order for the health personnel to carry out their duties effectively in the fight against Coronavirus.

In a letter addressed to the chairperson of the Special Cabinet Committee on COVID-19, who is Minister of Health & Population, Jappie Mhango and copied to the President Peter Mutharika, the Union has said failure on the part of Government to meet the minimum standards set for the doctors, the Union was going inform its members to withdraw labour force.

Last Wednesday, Chikwawa District Hospital health workers also boycotted work, citing poor working conditions and lack of personal protective equipment (PPEs).

The health workers conducted peaceful demonstrations to deliver their petition to Chikwawa District Commissioner (DC), in which they outlined a number of issues in relation to their safety amid COVID-19.

They warned never to return to work until their demands are met, saying: “We can’t continue risking our lives performing normal duties for fear of contracting the virus and we won’t go back to work if no tangible decision is reached.

“We have a huge responsibility of ensuring that our patients are safe. We also need the same safety,” they said.

Meanwhile, Minister Mhango announced in Lilongwe on Friday that the country has recorded another case making the number to reach 17.

Mhango also announced that three people from Lilongwe who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have now tested negative as confirmed by the College of Medicine in Blantyre.

However, the Minister said a second test will be conducted as per procedure and once it is confirmed that they are still negative, then the three shall be declared to have been cured of COVID-19.

Mhango urged people to continue abiding by the social distancing and hygiene rules to flatten the curve of infection.